Empower Media Hires Global Executives From Meta and GroupM

NEW YORK–Empower Media, the largest woman-owned media agency in America, has hired two widely respected industry veterans, Yating Sun and Art Zambianchi.

Sun, a machine-learning expert, joins Empower Media as EVP, Head of Marketing Science, further strengthening the agency’s position as an industry leader and Zambianchi joins as Chief Operating Officer.

Previously, Sun was Global Head of Marketing Science at Meta, where she had a remarkable track record and played a pivotal role in driving innovative solutions and shaping the landscape. Her expertise was instrumental in the development of Meta’s real-time media mix modeling platform, Robyn, which has garnered accolades for its cutting-edge approach to optimizing media strategies.

Of Sun, Ashlee Clarke, CEO of Empower Media, said, “We are excited to welcome Yating to Empower. She is a creative visionary and lifelong learner with expertise in leadership, operations, analytics and product management. She is a woman who will stand next to us on the front lines, delivering innovative and impactful solutions to our clients. With Yating, our capabilities are going to the next level.”

Sharing her thoughts on her new role, Sun said, “I am thrilled to be joining Empower. This is a real opportunity to transform the industry. It is tangible, it is doable—to truly enable a fully automated, integrated media experience for our clients. And they’re begging for that. I’m beyond excited to be part of this journey that promises growth and impact. As Ashlee says, ‘the sky’s the limit.’”

Zambianchi is a 30-year veteran of the Chicago marketing community, and joins Empower from GroupM where he served most recently as Executive Director for Mindshare, overseeing accounts and operations across the US network. Previously, Art headed the Chicago office of Mediacom. Prior to joining GroupM, he was head of global advertising and brand for Motorola Mobility, where he helped launch the Android platform. He spent over a decade at storied Chicago agencies like DDB, Publicis/Hal Riney and Starcom.

Sharing his perspective on the new opportunity, Zambianchi said: “I joined Empower for the chance to build a new, future-focused vision that will win in the marketplace and inspire others to achieve this ambition.”

Empower Media’s commitment to fostering excellence is evident in its recent high-profile appointments. In addition to Sun and Zambianchi, Empower announced the following hires:

Spencer Koch has joined as EVP, Managing Director. Previously, he was Managing Director at GroupM at both Mindshare and Wavemaker.

Marijke Woodruff, a highly awarded executive with 24 years of experience at P&G, now assumes the role of Chief People Officer.

Brian McIntyre, renowned for his 22-year tenure at Publicis Hawkeye as COO and CFO, steps into the role of Empower CFO.

Paxton Song, former executive in eBay’s performance marketing division, assumes the position of EVP, Performance Marketing, contributing his strategic prowess to Empower’s dynamic team.

With a history of pioneering achievements and a focus on nurturing a diverse and talented workforce, Empower Media continues to set the standard. Adding Yating Sun and Art Zambianchi to the team underscores the agency’s commitment to delivering exceptional results, and another step towards becoming the most innovative, respected agency in the industry.

About Empower Media:

Empower is America’s largest woman-owned media agency, that leverages technology to give clients a competitive edge. We live a Client-First culture, breaking through clutter and ceilings, leaving the status quo and mediocrity in our dust. One agency, united and supported for more than 38 years, challenging ourselves to deliver pure excellence that drives client success.

