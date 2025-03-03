Employer Digital Heart Health Program Associated with Significant Cost Savings, Peer-Reviewed Study Finds

Value in Health study of more than 7,000 Hello Heart users finds annual savings of $1,709 per participant compared to matched non-participants

MENLO PARK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A new study published in leading health economics journal Value in Health found significant annual cost savings for employers that offer digital health program Hello Heart as a benefit. This publication marks one of the largest-ever peer-reviewed studies to demonstrate real-world financial outcomes for employers offering a digital chronic condition self-management program.

The study examined 7,112 Hello Heart participants, enrolled through 14 employers between February 2018 and September 2023, and compared them to a matched cohort of 7,112 non-participants. Researchers found annual cost savings of $1,709 per Hello Heart participant compared to matched non-participants.

Savings were consistent across Hello Heart participants’ sex and employer type, although older participants experienced even greater savings. Hello Heart participants also utilized significantly fewer healthcare services, experiencing a 47 percent reduction in their number of inpatient days. The data suggests improved chronic disease management and prevention of costly acute care episodes among this population.

The study also highlighted remarkable reductions in blood pressure (BP) among high-risk participants after six months of enrollment in the Hello Heart program. Participants with Stage II hypertension (baseline systolic BP of 140 mm Hg or higher; n=1,243) experienced the most dramatic improvements, with an average reduction of 16 mm Hg in systolic BP and 11 mm Hg in diastolic BP. But individuals showed clinically meaningful BP improvements across all baseline BP ranges.

“ Hello Heart’s connected monitor and mobile app go far beyond data tracking,” said Edo Paz, MD, SVP, Medical Affairs at Hello Heart and a co-author on the study. “ With personalized, AI-driven coaching, we can empower individuals to understand their risk of a cardiac event and reduce that risk with simple lifestyle and medication changes. And a growing body of medical research demonstrates this program is associated with meaningful cost reductions for employers and health benefits for employees who get their blood pressure and other risk factors under control.”

About Hello Heart

Hello Heart is on a mission to change the way people care for their hearts. The company provides the first app and connected heart monitor to help people track and manage their heart health and get real-time insights. With Hello Heart, people can take steps to control their risk of heart attacks and stroke – the leading cause of death in the United States. Peer-reviewed studies have shown that high-risk users of Hello Heart have seen meaningful drops in blood pressure, cholesterol and even weight.

Recognized as the digital leader in preventive heart health, Hello Heart is trusted by more than 130 leading Fortune 500 and government employers, national health plans, and labor organizations such as 3M, Lenovo, Northwestern Mutual, the City of Fort Worth, and the Cleveland Bakers and Teamsters Pension Fund. Hello Heart clients can save $1,709 per enrolled user annually according to a peer-reviewed study recently published in leading health economics journal Value In Health.

Founded in 2013, Hello Heart has raised more than $138 million from top venture firms including Khosla Ventures, IVP, and Stripes. Hello Heart is a best-in-class solution on the American Heart Association’s Innovators’ Network, CVS Health Point Solutions Management offering, and many other leading health solution platforms. Visit www.helloheart.com for more information.

