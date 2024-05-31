Employbridge Names Teri Miller as Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Employbridge, a leading provider of technology enabled workforce solutions, and the largest industrial staffing company in the United States, announced that Teri Miller will join as Chief Financial Officer, effective June 3rd.





“Teri is a dynamic leader with an exceptional track record of leading high growth business service organizations,” said Employbridge CEO Billy Milam. “Her extensive experience in finance and operations at both the enterprise level, as well as across operating units, will be invaluable to our company during this transformative period of growth. She will be instrumental in shaping the trajectory of our company, ensuring every decision we make creates value for our colleagues, our clients and the talent we place.”

Miller has more than 30 years of leadership experience in operations, finance, and accounting in both public and private companies. Throughout her career, she has focused on strategic and financial planning, mergers and acquisitions, strategic growth initiatives, financial controls, operational process improvement and building high performing teams to deliver value to stakeholders.

Most recently, she was Chief Financial Officer at FirstKey Homes. In her role, she led the Finance and Operations functions during the company’s rapid expansion that included the acquisition of 26,000 homes and the execution of $6 billion in capital market transactions. She also oversaw the seamless transition of both Field Operations and Finance leadership, helping FirstKey Homes maintain the industry’s number one position in resident experience.

Miller previously served as Chief Operating Officer and Senior Operating Executive for the Cerberus Operations and Advisory Company. In this role, she served as a partner to private equity healthcare and service industry verticals. She also spent 15 years in the staffing and recruiting industry, holding various leadership positions at Spherion Staffing Group.

She holds dual Bachelor of Science degrees in Accounting and Finance from Florida State University and is a Certified Public Accountant in Florida.

