Employ Brings Momentum into Q4 with New Executive Leadership, Innovative Product Features, and Industry Recognition

Employ launched new product features in 2023 to accelerate recruiting results and enhance user experience for its 21,000 customers

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Employ Inc., a leading provider of recruiting and talent acquisition solutions and the parent company of JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO, continues to experience strong growth and momentum as it moves through 2023.





As the hiring market continues to be complex and unpredictable, Employ has taken the opportunity to make strategic leadership decisions and product enhancements that meet the needs of its customers and the market overall.

“Employ has been rapidly disrupting the market over the past year, leading to our continued momentum,” said Pete Lamson, CEO at Employ. “With the recent additions to our team and product capabilities, we believe we have the right leadership in place to accelerate new, innovative offerings that will transform how organizations achieve hiring results and scale their recruiting efforts.”

New Executive Leadership



Employ welcomes four seasoned executives focused on delivering exceptional customer value through innovative products and services while accelerating the brand’s value and clarity in the market.

Lucy Zarlengo, Chief Marketing Officer — As Employ CMO, Zarlengo oversees the planning, development, and execution of Employ’s marketing strategy, driving both customer satisfaction and net new growth. Prior to joining Employ, Zarlengo held leadership positions at Dun & Bradstreet, Thomson Reuters, and Dell. She most recently served as CMO at Bonterra.

Jamie Minier, President at NXTThing RPO — With more than 20 years of experience in the industry, including time at ADP, ScottsMiracle-Gro, and The RightThing RPO, Minier has been promoted to President of NXTThing RPO. In this expanded role, Minier drives operational excellence and service innovation with the NXTThing offering.

Madhav Nair, Chief Technology Officer — As Employ CTO, Nair is responsible for advancing the company’s innovative technology approach and shared strategic vision. Nair has significant experience scaling large businesses, previously leading global engineering teams at Zoominfo, Intuit, and Wayfair.

Chris Stewart, Chief Customer Officer — Stewart joins Employ to oversee all aspects of customer experience. Formerly serving in customer-centric leadership roles at NetDocuments, Cornerstone OnDemand, and Ticketmaster, Stewart has a proven record of driving customer success.

Product Enhancements

Employ’s 2023 product innovations have focused on meeting customers’ critical needs, including increasing the volume of quality candidates, improving speed to hire, enhancing the onboarding experience, and heightening security measures.

The Jobvite Evolve Talent Acquisition Suite now offers enhanced recruitment marketing capabilities, enabling recruiters to attract potential candidates through email drip marketing campaigns. Improved candidate matching and advanced search options make finding the right talent effortless. The new Bulk Onboard feature automates onboarding for multiple new hires, accelerating high-volume hiring.

Lever customers can engage with applicants faster through Candidate Texting. Additional product enhancements include a new Career Site Builder, search and candidate rediscovery, and recruiter dashboard optimizations, improving candidate volume and quality of hire performance. The expansion of configurable roles and user permissions also allows for more granular control of a team’s Lever experience.

JazzHR enhanced its Candidate Texting and Text to Apply features, allowing recruiting teams to use unique phone numbers for engagement. This update streamlines SMS outreach by individual recruiters or teams optimizing the efficiency of hiring and improving time to hire. JazzHR has also introduced advanced security measures, including heightened password protection for users.

Employ’s breadth of capabilities earned the company several industry awards and recognition throughout 2023, including Lighthouse Research’s HR Technology awards; G2 Crowds’ Best Software Products and Services; and ADP’s Best Marketing and PR Partner award; as well as a spot on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies in America list.

“Employ serves more than 21,000 customers across all market segments and industries and is the only organization of its scale focused exclusively on recruiting and talent acquisition,” Lamson continued. “We are deeply dedicated to our customers’ continued success in today’s uncertain labor market.”

Also contributing to Employ’s market momentum is the recent release of the 2023 Recruiter Nation report, Moving Forward in Uncertainty. This new report provides actionable insights that will help organizations of all sizes make more informed recruiting decisions and deliver more predictable hiring results.

To learn more about Employ Inc. and its industry-leading talent acquisition solutions, visit www.employinc.com.

About Employ Inc:

Employ Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes to overcome their greatest recruiting and talent acquisition challenges. Offering a combination of purpose-built, intelligent technologies, services, and industry expertise, Employ provides SMB to global enterprises with a single solution for recruiting and growing a diverse workforce. Through its JazzHR, Lever, Jobvite, and NXTThing RPO brands, Employ serves more than 21,000 customers across industries. For more information, visit www.employinc.com.

Contacts

Employ Media:

Kalyn Stebbins



kalyn.stebbins@employinc.com

317.440.8425