Emplifi Helps Dine Brands Global Reduce Direct Message Response Times and Integrate Google Reviews

By partnering with Emplifi, Dine Brands cut the amount of time it took to manage guest inquiries on social channels from five minutes to sixty seconds or less

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading customer engagement platform, today announced it has significantly improved guest recovery workflows across social channels and integrated Google Reviews for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), the parent company of Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® restaurants. After managing messages from guests directly in the Facebook app – without the ability to respond, monitor, or measure guest interactions from a single dashboard – Dine Brands’ Guest Relations team required more streamlined and integrated guest recovery capabilities.





Dine Brands was already using Emplifi Agent, a customer service engagement CRM, before they seamlessly integrated Emplifi’s social media management features into their workflow. Within a few weeks of deploying these features, Dine Brands saw immediate improvements across its social media guest recovery efforts. The Guest Relations team reduced the time spent handling social cases from five minutes to sixty seconds or less – an astounding 80% cut in time spent answering guest inquiries.

In addition to faster response times, Dine Brands was able to:

Prioritize social media guest recovery cases every day of the week, exactly as they do for other case scenarios on email, phone support lines, and other communication channels.

Curate and measure impactful data from their social recovery workflows by tracking guest data in real-time.

Support the unique needs of their restaurants, ensuring guest feedback is heard and shared back to franchisees quickly.

Integrate Google Reviews into their social media guest recovery processes, including the ability to respond to any guest reviews that come through the Google Review platform.

“From integrating Emplifi’s social media management features into our suite of tools to working with our wonderful Customer Success Manager, Emplifi has made life a lot easier,” said Alex Bresette, Director of Guest Relations at Dine Brands. “The technology has proven to be extremely valuable to our overarching guest recovery strategies.”

Research conducted by Harris Interactive and commissioned by Emplifi shows that more than 52% of consumers – or, in Dine Brands’ case, guests – expect brands to respond to customer inquiries within an hour, but 20% of customers say they typically have to wait 24 hours before getting a response. The gap in customer expectations and brand response times not only negatively impacts the customer experience, but can jeopardize critical outcomes, including customer loyalty efforts and revenue gains. Dine Brands is well-positioned to exceed their guests’ expectations and vastly improve the guest experience — as well as internal processes and workflows.

“Today’s most successful brands are the ones that have been able to remove the silos between their marketing, customer care, and commerce efforts. Dine Brands is a perfect example of a company that understands this paradigm at an in-depth level,” said Zarnaz Arlia, CMO, Emplifi. “Brands need tools that easily integrate and come equipped with intuitive dashboards so that they can manage customer communications from a single platform without having to navigate between multiple social channels. Dine Brands has achieved this — faster response times combined with valuable guest insights — making it clear just how important social media platforms are to customer service initiatives.”

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading unified customer engagement platform that empowers businesses to reach and grow communities through digital- and social-first strategies. More than 20,000 brands like McDonald’s, Ford Motor Company, and Delta Air Lines rely on Emplifi to enable connected, empathetic experiences for the modern consumer across marketing, commerce, and care. Headquartered in New York, Emplifi partners with major social media networks and digital platforms, including Google, Meta, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and Snapchat.

About Dine Brands Global, Inc.

Based in Pasadena, California, Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE: DIN), through its subsidiaries and franchisees, supports and operates restaurants under the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar®, IHOP®, and Fuzzy’s Taco Shop® brands. As of September 30, 2023, these three brands consisted of over 3,500 restaurants across 18 international markets. Dine Brands is one of the largest full-service restaurant companies in the world and in 2022 expanded into the Fast Casual segment. For more information on Dine Brands, visit the Company’s website located at www.dinebrands.com.

