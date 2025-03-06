Emplifi Fuel Launch Gives Brands End-to-End Customer Journey Solution

Integrated and industry-specific solutions yield 50% more commerce and 39% time saved in social customer care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, a leader in customer engagement solutions, today launched Emplifi Fuel, an out-of-the-box customer engagement solution that revolutionizes how brands organize, plan, and execute marketing campaigns and customer care strategies. Powered by public voice-of-customer (VoC) data, brand specific content, and generative AI, the platform provides industry-specific social media marketing, commerce and care solutions. Emplifi customers who were given early access to the solution report they were able to increase social media commerce sales by 50% and boost consumer care workflow efficiencies that resulted in 39% time savings.

Emplifi Fuel transforms how customer-obsessed marketing and customer care teams work by combining VoC data (social content and comments, surveys, ratings and reviews, etc.) with industry-specific knowledge, KPIs, pre-configured and AI recommendations to build automated workflows that meet business-critical outcomes in record-time. Once teams set their business objectives within the platform, Emplifi Fuel measures their progress, suggests industry-tuned tactics to accomplish those objectives, and automates the tactics using Emplifi AI capabilities.

Last year, Forrester’s 2024 Customer Index Report revealed that customer-obsessed organizations reported 41% faster revenue growth, 49% faster profit growth, and 51% better customer retention compared to “non-customer-obsessed” organizations.

In The Forrester Wave™: Social Suites, Q4 2024, Principal Analyst and report author Kelsey Chickering writes, “Emplifi’s vision of breaking down the barriers between marketing, commerce, and care is backed by a thoughtful approach to innovation and roadmap development.” The report also states that Emplifi, “Has one of the more verticalized solutions in our evaluation … Its vision includes vertical-specific solutions, such as a customizable command center, industry-specific goals, and verticalized AI workflows. Reference customers mentioned [Emplifi’s] ease of use and excellent customer service.”

“Emplifi Fuel is going to change the game for customer-centric brands. It takes the heavy lifting off of their plate, doing all the legwork so that their marketing, social media, and customer care teams can focus on strategy,” said Ohad Hecht, CEO, Emplifi. “Emplifi customers with access to the solution are already experiencing mindblowing results, reporting double the engagement and massive time-savings. Teams are gaining back months of their time while driving measurable revenue gains. Best of all, for the teams that need to hit the ground running, customers are being onboarded in days—not months.”

Currently, Emplifi Fuel has been designed for consumer goods, retail and ecommerce, and media and sports brands. In the coming months, Emplifi plans to roll-out a broader selection of solutions built for other key industries, including travel, financial services, healthcare, and automotive brands.

“We use Emplifi heavily for analytics, especially in tracking fighter-based engagement, regional growth, and historical data to inform key decisions. The ability to quickly surface insights—whether it’s identifying rising stars or benchmarking events—has been instrumental in shaping our content strategy and amplifying our fighters’ reach,” said Aziz Bawany, director of digital strategy for UFC.

UFC has been an Emplifi customer for over five years. With Emplifi in place, UFC reports it is able to pull critical data in less than five minutes.

On March 31, Emplifi CMO Susan Ganeshan will join Kelsey Chickering for a webinar focused on consumer behavioral shifts in 2025. Their conversation will address the rise of social commerce, evolving expectations around social care, and the ways that brands can leverage Emplifi Fuel to harness data-driven insights and drive engagement and growth. To register for the free webinar, visit: https://emplifi.io/webinar/forrester-fuel-brand-growth-practical-tips.

