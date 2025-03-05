Emplifi Excellence Award Winners Recognized for Outstanding Performance in Innovative Customer Engagement

Winners demonstrate impact, innovation, and growth in social media marketing, social commerce, social care, and consumer service

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Emplifi, a leading customer engagement platform, today announced the winners of its inaugural Emplifi Excellence Awards, an awards program that recognizes top performers within the customer engagement space. The Emplifi Excellence Awards include seven award categories, with nominations open to brands, agencies, and individuals who excel in customer engagement, innovation, and operational excellence using Emplifi’s solutions. Winners were selected by a panel of judges comprised of Emplifi executives and industry experts.

“Since the customer engagement space is moving at a rapid speed, it is critical to recognize the truly visionary leaders who pioneer innovative strategies that drive real impact on business outcomes. Every day, our team works side-by-side with the brands and agencies that are using Emplifi solutions to achieve tangible results across their social media, ecommerce, and customer experience efforts,” said Susan Ganeshan, CMO, Emplifi. “The Emplifi Excellence Awards spotlight the achievements and honor the companies that truly enable a customer-centric approach to business.”

According to Forrester’s 2024 Customer Experience Index, “customer-obsessed” organizations reported 41% faster revenue growth and 51% better customer retention compared to non-customer-obsessed organizations. Forrester’s findings underscore just how integral a brand’s customer engagement strategy is to its primary outcomes. A customer-obsessed organization drives revenue gains and increased retention rates because it prioritizes a unified customer journey that seamlessly ties together its most critical social media, ecommerce, and customer experience tactics.

The Emplifi Excellence Award Winners represent customer-obsessed organizations that understand the integral role technology plays in building a unified customer engagement strategy.

Emplifi Excellence Award Winners:

Trailblazer Award

The Trailblazer Award recognizes brands and partners that are innovation leaders, using Emplifi’s platforms to drive measurable impact across their social media, customer experience, and digital transformation efforts.

Ferrero

Gallo

easyJet

TotalEnergies

Make It Rain Award

The Make It Rain Award celebrates companies that have achieved exceptional financial returns or significant operational cost savings through their partnership with Emplifi. These award winners have demonstrated the power of efficiency and innovation, turning strategic insights into measurable business outcomes.

Superdrug

Domino’s

Partner in Excellence

The Partner in Excellence Award honors the agencies and service providers that exemplify exceptional collaboration with Emplifi to deliver outstanding and innovative outcomes for their clients or consumers.

Razorfish

ACC Premiere

360 Award

The 360 Award honors brands that have fully embraced Emplifi’s unified platform, taking a holistic approach to their operational strategies.

Benson for Beds

TUI

Michelin

Customer Care Champion Award

The Customer Care Champion Award recognizes customer care professionals who have demonstrated exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication within their organization, using Emplifi’s tools to drive impactful results across the CX organization.

Lisa Diehl, Director of Consumer Care at Freshpet

Social and Community Superhero Award

The Social and Community Superhero Award recognizes standout individuals or teams that consistently leverage Emplifi’s platform to demonstrate exceptional leadership, innovation, and dedication within their social and community efforts. Their commitment to excellence within their brand’s social and community-building strategies makes them a true champion.

Marcus Cain, Senior Community Manager at Crumbl

Martina Gris, Angela Covre, Barbara De Gol and Chiara De Simone at De’ Longhi

Impact Award

The Impact Award highlights nonprofits and NGOs that are leveraging Emplifi’s platform to drive significant social impact through innovative engagement strategies. This award celebrates the nonprofit’s dedication to fostering community, raising awareness, and inspiring action in a way that reaches new audiences, strengthens supporter relationships, and maximizes campaign impact.

Dogs Trust

About Emplifi

Emplifi is a leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to deliver meaningful, connected experiences across digital channels. Recognized as a Leader by renowned analysts and celebrated as a customer favorite, Emplifi provides innovative, data-driven insights and AI-powered tools to help brands optimize social media performance, elevate their influencer marketing strategies, and deliver impactful customer engagement across marketing, commerce, and care.

Susan Ganeshan

CMO, Emplifi

susan.ganeshan@emplifi.io