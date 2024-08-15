Emplifi Awarded “Best Customer Experience Management Platform” by MarTech Breakthrough

The MarTech Breakthrough Awards is a prestigious international awards program that recognizes standout marketing, advertising, and sales technology

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emplifi, a leading customer engagement platform, today announced MarTech Breakthrough named it the “Best Customer Experience Management Platform”. The award is part of the 7th annual MarTech Breakthrough Awards Program which recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global marketing, sales, and advertising technology industry.





Emplifi’s comprehensive suite of solutions helps global brands bridge the gap between their top social media marketing, social commerce, and care priorities. Businesses worldwide rely on Emplifi to enhance their digital customer experiences and optimize their social media engagement capabilities.

“Brands embrace Emplifi solutions because they provide easy-to-set-up and easy-to-use social media marketing, social commerce, and care tools. For brands to stay competitive, they need to facilitate a seamless operation by centralizing communications and automating routine tasks to reduce response times and enhance efficiency”, said Steve Johansson, Managing Director at MarTech Breakthrough. “Emplifi’s platform empowers businesses to manage their digital presence effectively and leverage actionable insights to drive meaningful engagement that fosters loyalty, all while achieving sustainable growth in a competitive digital landscape”.

Emplifi’s platform integrates various tools to monitor, analyze, and respond to customer interactions across multiple channels—including social media, messaging apps, and review sites—enabling brands to create more streamlined and efficient workflow processes. Emplifi’s advanced analytics and sentiment analysis capabilities offer key insights into customer sentiment and behavior, a critical need for data-driven brands. Earlier this year, Emplifi rolled out multiple AI-powered social media marketing and customer care tools to help brands increase efficiencies across their marketing and customer care departments.

“Our focus remains on building innovative solutions that give brands the power to unify their social media marketing, social commerce, and care strategies. Our platform optimizes the digital customer experience providing brands with immediate value,” said Ohad Hecht, CEO, Emplifi. “This incredible recognition from MarTech Breakthrough recognizes innovation from Emplifi but also reinforces that solutions that bring proven results to users prevail.”

As a leading market intelligence organization, MarTech Breakthrough’s mission is to honor excellence and recognize innovation, hard work, and success in a range of martech-related categories, including content and social media marketing, customer experience, marketing analytics, and more. This year’s program attracted thousands of nominations from over 15 countries worldwide.

About Emplifi

Emplifi provides exceptional digital customer experiences via a platform trusted by more than 20,000 of the world’s leading brands. With comprehensive and integrated social media marketing, social commerce, and care, combined with unified analytics and AI, Emplifi fuels growth, resulting in happy customers, increased product sales, and improved brand loyalty.

About MarTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the MarTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in marketing, ad and sales technology companies, products and people. The MarTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough marketing technology companies and products in categories including marketing automation, AdTech, SalesTech, marketing analytics, performance marketing, CRM, content and social marketing, website, SEM, mobile marketing and more. For more information, visit MarTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Contacts

Amlika Lal



International PR Director



press@emplifi.io