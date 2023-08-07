Empire Access Expands to South Elmira, New York

Fastest Broadband Provider in the Northeast Continues Southern Tier Growth Strategy

ELMIRA, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#EmpireAccess—Empire Access, a fiber internet service provider declared the fastest internet in the Northeast, is expanding its services to South Elmira, New York. Empire Access now provides its award-winning Internet services to business and home owners and local governments in the community.





Empire Access continues its successful expansion strategy in Southern New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Headquartered in Prattsburgh, New York, Empire Access provides fiber-optic broadband services to rural communities throughout its service area, which will include South Elmira when construction is completed in the Fall of 2023. Empire Access, rated the fastest internet in the Northeast by PCMag, provides customers throughout its service area with backed internet services including enterprise-class WiFi, home automation, TV, streaming, security, and more.

“Empire Access is thrilled to join the South Elmira community,” said Jim Baase, CEO at Empire Access. “We always strive to provide the best broadband services to the towns and cities in our network, and South Elmira will be no different. Our community-based approach to broadband buildouts ensures that we are always focussing our efforts on our customers. We maintain local support teams to ensure a deep connection with our customers because our employees live in these communities. Moreover, we understand our customers’ needs for affordable internet services, so they will never see promotion-ending price gimmicks, only affordable costs and great WiFi!”

Empire Access pairs its high-speed fiber optic internet with a complete array of telecommunication and security services:

Streaming TV delivering crystal clear, 100% HD picture quality, restart TV, Whole Home DVR, and much more

Home and business phone plans covering all your favorite features such as toll-free numbers, voicemail, hosted phone systems, and more

IoT security, home automation and 24/7 video monitoring with the ability to remotely, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, climate control, security management, and more right from your computer or smart device

Advanced business services including enterprise Wi-Fi, high-security fire walls, business emails, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber, and metro-Ethernet

Check Empire Access’ availability in your area by visiting: https://www.empireaccess.com/where-we-are/check-location, calling (800) 338-3300, or emailing info@empireaccess.com.

About Empire Access:

Founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh, NY, Empire Access has grown significantly as a local communications provider serving large areas of Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Empire Access offers a wide range of products and services from scalable high-speed fiber optic internet, TV, phone, and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, Empire Access continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local and personalized customer service. In 2017, 2018, and 2021, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region of New York. Empire Access has been named as the fastest Internet Service Provider in the Northeastern United States for two consecutive years by PC Mag. In January of 2023, Empire Access closed on a majority investment from funds controlled by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

