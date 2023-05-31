Empire Access Expands to Horseheads and Southport, New York

Fastest Internet Provider in the Northeast United States Continues Expansion in New York’s Southern Tier

PRATTSBURGH, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Horseheads—Empire Access, a Northeast fiber optic service provider, announces the expansion of its fiber optic Internet to Horseheads and Southport, New York. Residents and business owners will receive access to award-winning Internet and broadband services including enterprise-class Wi-Fi, phone plans, streaming, and security solutions.

Headquartered in Prattsburgh, New York, Empire Access is a provider of fiber optic-backed Internet services to communities in upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania which often lack reliable Internet access. In this latest expansion to Horseheads and Southport, Empire Access continues its strategic expansion in the region, shortly following its announced expansion into Endicott and Endwell. The fiber optic service provider, ranked the fastest Internet in the Northeast by PCMag, will be available to home and business owners, Internet users, and local government during the Summer of 2023.

“Each phase of our expansion is critical to our overall strategy to bring high-quality fiber Internet to New York’s rural southern communities,” said Jim Baase, CEO at Empire Access. “Empire Access goes above and beyond what is expected of us to support the communities we serve. Our local support teams ensure that we maintain our deep local roots. Our customers won’t ever see a price hike for our Internet services or promotion-ending costs. This means our customers can expect only the best Internet we offer for the length of service, and 24/7/365 customer service. Lastly, I want to welcome Horseheads and Southport to our growing family!”

Empire Access pairs its high-speed fiber optic Internet with a complete array of telecommunication and security services:

Streaming TV delivering crystal clear, 100% HD picture quality, restart TV, Whole Home DVR, and much more

Home and business phone plans covering all your favorite features such as toll-free numbers, voicemail, hosted phone systems, and more

IoT security, home automation and 24/7 video monitoring with the ability to remotely, lock and unlock doors, control appliances, climate control, security management, and more right from your computer or smart device

Advanced business services including enterprise Wi-Fi, high-security fire walls, business emails, audio and video conferencing, dark fiber, and metro-Ethernet

Check Empire Access’ availability in your area by visiting: www.empireaccess.com/service-area, calling (800) 338-3300, or emailing info@empireaccess.com.

About Empire Access:

Founded in 1896 with a single telephone line in Prattsburgh, NY, Empire Access has grown significantly as a local communications provider serving large areas of Upstate New York and Northern Pennsylvania. Empire Access offers a wide range of products and services from scalable high-speed fiber optic internet, TV, phone, and advanced security solutions. Responding to a variety of business and consumer needs, Empire Access continues to expand into new areas while retaining a strong focus on local and personalized customer service. In 2017, 2018, and 2021, Empire Access was awarded Best Internet Service Provider in the Southern Tier region of New York. Empire Access has been named as the fastest Internet Service Provider in the Northeastern United States for two consecutive years by PC Mag. In January of 2023, Empire Access closed on a majority investment from funds controlled by Antin Infrastructure Partners.

