emnify Welcomes Former Deutsche Telekom IoT CPO, Christopher Ruettgers, to Drive Product Strategy

Berlin-based IoT connectivity provider, emnify, today announced the appointment of industry specialist, Christopher Ruettgers, as its new Chief Product Officer. Ruettgers had a commendable career at DT IoT, Deutsche Telekom's global IoT unit, where he also held the positions of Chief Product Officer and Chief Innovation Officer.









Chris’ transition from Deutsche Telekom to emnify reaffirms emnify’s ability to attract respected industry experts who want to be at the forefront of leading and shaping the cloud-transformation of IoT connectivity.

“Chris’ addition to our team signals a big step forward,” said Frank Stoecker, CEO of emnify. “He has demonstrated excellence in his past leadership roles within the IoT sector. We’re confident his strategic vision will fuel our growth and innovation efforts.”

With 13 years of experience in the M2M and IoT telecom industry, Ruettgers has held numerous executive roles, his most notable as Chief Product Officer at DT IoT, where he was responsible for the complete IoT portfolio, including IoT connectivity business line, as well as IoT solutions and enablement capabilities.

During his tenure at Deutsche Telekom IoT, Ruettgers managed an extensive product portfolio, including the in-house IoT connectivity platform (TMSP). His career achievements include developing an industry-leading Wi-Fi service for cars, built into several leading car brands globally, spearheading the T-IoT transatlantic product alliance with T-Mobile US, and devising a comprehensive IoT satellite strategy and proposition.

In his role at emnify, Ruettgers will take full ownership of the future product strategy and development roadmap. He will also play a pivotal role in enhancing emnify’s IoT SuperNetwork and its strategic network access – both of which are cornerstones of emnify’s unique value proposition in the cloud-transformation of cellular IoT connectivity.

Stoecker added, “We expect Chris’ solid track record and profound knowledge in IoT to benefit our customers and team and enhance our commitment to next generation IoT connectivity services. We look forward to seeing our industry-first IoT SuperNetwork continue to deliver even more superior service to our customers under his leadership.”

emnify is pleased to welcome Chris to the team and is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables.

The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify’s cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. emnify’s solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscaler cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

Founded in 2014, emnify was the first to transform cellular IoT connectivity into an easy-to-consume cloud resource – trusted today by thousands of the world’s most innovative companies. To learn more about emnify, please visit www.emnify.com

