emnify Has Been Recognized as One of Germany’s Fastest-Growing Technology Companies in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 for the Third Consecutive Year.

The cornerstone of this achievement lies in the ever-evolving emnify IoT SuperNetwork – the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, revolutionizing global cellular and satellite connectivity for IoT devices. Seamlessly transforming complex global connectivity into an accessible and scalable solution, emnify IoT SuperNetwork sets the standard for innovation in the industry.

In 2023, emnify expanded its footprint to Brazil marking a significant milestone with the introduction of the first cloud-native IoT connectivity in the region. This expansion underscores emnify’s commitment to delivering reliable and efficient IoT connectivity solutions on a global scale.

Furthermore, emnify introduced a pioneering converged satellite and cellular connectivity offering with Skylo empowering businesses to seamlessly leverage both networks, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity even in remote or challenging environments.

Frank Stöcker, CEO, and co-founder of emnify, expressed his delight at the company’s accolades, emphasizing emnify’s commitment to innovation. He remarked, “At emnify, innovation is ingrained in our DNA, driving both our internal processes and our customers’ successes. Being recognized among Germany’s fastest-growing companies is a testament to our dedication.”

Andreas Reuß, Partner at Deloitte, highlighted, “The Fast 50 Award is not just a prize – it represents our appreciation for the passionate innovation and unwavering entrepreneurship driving the tech scene. Since 1995 globally and since 2003 in Germany, we celebrate with this award the impressive ingenuity and extraordinary resilience in the world of startups.”

About emnify: emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify’s cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. emnify’s solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscale cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

About Deloitte: Deloitte is a leading global provider of audit and assurance, consulting, financial advisory, risk advisory, tax, and related services. Our global network of member firms and related entities in more than 150 countries and territories (collectively, the “Deloitte organization”) serves four out of five Fortune Global 500® companies. Learn how Deloitte’s more than 330,000 people make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com.

