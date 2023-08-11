Emnify Announces First, Cloud-Native IoT Connectivity in Brazil 

Expanding emnify’s IoT SuperNetwork into Brazil enables consistent experience and technical capabilities of superior cloud-native IoT connectivity for local and multinational IoT businesses targeting the Brazilian market

BERLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#CIoT–emnify, the industry-leading, cloud IoT connectivity provider, is excited to announce the first dedicated, cloud-native, IoT connectivity in Brazil, in a direct partnership with Claro Brasil. The addition of Brazil to the emnify IoT SuperNetwork advances the company’s mission to provide a single, globally distributed, cloud-native IoT network to reduce the complexity of IoT connectivity while creating new opportunities for growth for IoT businesses everywhere.





This most recent expansion of the SuperNetwork marks a significant milestone in emnify’s commitment to unlocking challenging markets while maintaining consistent capabilities against a highly fragmented coverage and regulatory landscape. emnify’s success in Brazil demonstrates the agility of the company’s cloud-native approach to rapidly innovate to help IoT businesses take advantage of new opportunities and work together to achieve successful IoT business outcomes. As an AWS Advanced Technology Partner, emnify will be the first to enable a complete, native, AWS IoT cloud stack, including connectivity, in Brazil. Now, local customers can benefit from a native integration of SuperNetwork connectivity into the leading global IoT application stack of AWS.

Innovating to unlock IoT opportunity

According to Transforma Insights, cellular-based IoT connections in Brazil are forecast to grow from 29 million at the end of 2022 to 69 million at the end of 2027, a CAGR of 19.1%.

“Brazil is the most prominent example of a country where strict roaming regulations have proven to be a challenge for IoT businesses looking to capture the opportunity in the market,” said Matt Hatton, Founding Partner at Transforma Insights. “Enterprises looking for consistency in managing global IoT deployments require a solution that specifically addresses the demands of the Brazilian market, such as emnify’s IoT-specific network access allied with its own cloud-native mobile core network.”

“We are proud to be the first cloud-native IoT connectivity provider to add Brazil to the growing list of countries where we currently offer coverage, delivering on the promise of the SuperNetwork,” said Frank Stoecker, CEO of emnify. “Wherever you deploy IoT devices, the SuperNetwork provides a consistent and complete set of superior capabilities including connectivity management, cross-network insights, device and data security and a complete set of APIs, creating new levels of scalability and reducing operational friction.”

For more information about the SuperNetwork and to learn more about the SuperNetwork in Brazil visit www.emnify.com.

About emnify

emnify is the leading cloud building block for cellular communications in the IoT stack, connecting millions of IoT devices globally – from electric vehicles to energy meters, alarm systems to GPS trackers, thermometers to health wearables. The emnify API and SIM technology connect and secure any kind of IoT deployment to its application back-end. emnify’s cloud-native integrations and no-code workflows ensure seamless lifecycle scalability for deployments of all sizes – from local start-up to global enterprise. The award-winning emnify IoT SuperNetwork is the largest globally distributed mobile cloud core network of its kind, supporting local network access (2G – 5G, LTE-M, NB-IoT and soon satellite) in over 180 countries from more than 25 cloud regions – and counting. emnify’s solution is built on partnerships with the leading hyperscale cloud service providers, system integrators, and hundreds of radio network operators worldwide.

