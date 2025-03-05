Emids Names Veteran Healthcare and Digital Transformation Executive Abhishek Shankar as CEO to Support its Next Phase of Growth

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AIdrivenengineering--Emids, a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for the healthcare and life sciences industries, today announced the appointment of Abhishek Shankar as its new Chief Executive Officer. This announcement marks a pivotal milestone in Emids’ 26-year journey, as it further strengthens the company’s commitment to helping healthcare and life sciences organizations navigate complex transformation initiatives with cutting-edge digital solutions.

Mr. Shankar brings more than two decades of extensive experience in driving innovation and delivering enterprise-wide technology modernization at the intersection of the healthcare and technology sectors. Most recently, he served as President, Communications Business, Americas at Tech Mahindra, where he supported various global technology service providers with developing and executing large-scale digital transformation initiatives. Previously, Mr. Shankar served as Senior Vice President at HCL, where he led the Technology and Life Sciences Americas business and established it as a market leading enterprise studio that advanced data-driven healthcare solutions and provided end-to-end lifecycle services to HealthTech and Life Sciences companies.

"The rapid evolution of digital solutions in recent years has created an unprecedented opportunity for transformation in the healthcare and life sciences industries,” said Mr. Shankar. “Emids is strongly positioned to guide organizations through this frontier, particularly as AI revolutionizes healthcare delivery and patient outcomes. I am thrilled to lead Emids into this next chapter of purpose-driven growth and innovation, where we will continue to partner with visionary healthcare organizations to create solutions that not only drive efficiency and accessibility, but fundamentally reimagine what's possible with patient care.”

Under Mr. Shankar’s leadership, Emids is set to deepen its role as a premier technology partner for healthtech, payer, provider, and life science organizations. Emids will accelerate digital adoption and transformation across the healthcare ecosystem by further strengthening its AI, interoperability, and cloud-driven solutions to enhance efficiency across organizations and improve patient outcomes.

“With Abhishek’s deep expertise supporting companies undergoing significant growth and digital transformation, we will continue to generate outsized positive outcomes for patients in this increasingly complex healthcare landscape,” said Saurabh Sinha, Founder and Chairman of Emids. “We are thrilled to welcome Abhishek to Emids, and we are excited to work with him to further our mission of advancing the future of health through technology innovation.”

“With New Mountain Capital’s continued investment in Emids, we are doubling down on our commitment to AI-led transformation,” said Prasad Chintamaneni, Managing Director at New Mountain Capital and Executive Board Member at Emids. “Abhishek’s visionary leadership, deep expertise in AI and automation, and experience scaling high-impact digital solutions will be instrumental in expanding our capabilities and market reach, allowing us to deliver even greater value to more clients as we redefine the future of healthcare technology.”

About Emids

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in Nashville, Emids is a leading provider of AI-driven engineering and digital transformation solutions purely for the healthcare and life sciences industries. With over 26 years of experience, Emids partners with clients to design human-centered digital experiences, build scalable platforms, and enable interoperability, with a mission to advance the future of health through AI and technology innovation.

For more information, visit www.emids.com.

Media Contacts

Emids

Manoj Jasra

Chief Marketing Officer, Emids

engage@emids.com