Emergn Earns Microsoft Solutions Partner Designation for Digital and App Innovation

Recognition highlights Emergn’s commitment to delivering exceptional technology solutions

LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergn, a global digital business services firm helping companies deliver valuable digital products and customer experiences faster, today formally announced it has received the Microsoft Solutions Partner designation for Digital & App Innovation (Azure). Emergn received this designation for its ability to deliver intelligent applications and cloud-native software solutions that enables its customers to compete in today’s digital-first world.





The Solutions Partner designation program is anchored to the Microsoft Cloud in six solution areas, including Digital & App Innovation. This designation will enable Microsoft customers from across the globe to quickly identify Emergn as a company recognized for its strong commitment to delivering exceptional cloud-based technology solutions. Further, Emergn and Microsoft can now collaborate on prototypes and proof of concepts for Emergn clients.

Emergn works with the world’s most respected businesses – including Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and Global 2000 companies – to improve the way they work. The company enables its customers to bring new and improved products to market faster, create modern and scalable platforms, and find processes to automate to reduce waste and drive competitive advantage. For example, Emergn worked with HF (Horwich Farrelly), a leading provider of legal and handling services to the UK general insurance claim sector, to implement intelligent automation that reduced the administrative burden by 70%.

“At Emergn, we help our clients compete with better digital experiences,” said Fredrik Hagstroem, Chief Technology Officer, Emergn. “We have expertise in a broad range of technologies and deliver digital products and solution from end-to-end. This recognition from Microsoft is a testament to the quality of our teams and the outcomes we deliver for our clients as a result.”

About Emergn

Emergn is a global digital business services firm with a mission to improve the way people and companies work. Forever. Emergn helps some of the world’s most respected businesses – including Fortune 500, FTSE 100, and Global 2000 companies – develop their most promising ideas into valuable digital products and customer experiences, faster. Emergn offers learning, consulting, and technology services to help clients own their transformation, and create high-performing teams. Our capabilities span product management, experience design, software development, intelligent automation, learning skills and capabilities, data and analytics, and business transformation. Emergn has spent more than a decade perfecting its context-specific and outcomes-driven approach to transformation based on three principles: Value, Flow, and Quality. This unique approach provides Emergn’s clients with the frameworks, models, and tools needed to drive lasting, sustainable change to the way they work and transform. Emergn has a strong presence in over a dozen countries, with its U.S. headquarters in Boston and EMEA headquarters in London. For more information, visit Emergn’s website and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

