Emerging GPU Cloud Provider GMI Cloud Secures Strategic Investment from leading Smart Energy Solutions Provider, Banpu NEXT

This partnership is a significant move forward in the use of AI for innovative and sustainable energy solutions

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Banpu NEXT, a leading Smart Energy Solutions Provider in Asia-Pacific, has made a strategic investment in GMI Cloud, the emerging GPU cloud platform designed for AI workloads and AGI infrastructure. This partnership aligns its business and operational focus to capitalize on the rapidly expanding opportunities in AI, thereby enhancing smart energy solutions for the future.

This collaboration between Banpu NEXT and GMI Cloud is a significant step towards building generative AI solutions, complementing Banpu NEXT’s sustainable energy comprehensive offerings and commitment to providing Net Zero solutions that are tailored to the evolving energy needs of our markets.

“The partnership represents GMI Cloud’s deeper relationship within our energy ecosystem,” said Alex Yeh, Founder and CEO of GMI Cloud. “We’re encouraged by all that Banpu NEXT has accomplished in the space—especially its push towards a Net Zero society—and we’re excited to collaborate to enhance AI-powered energy solutions.”

The energy, AI, and compute sectors are posed to have increasingly dependent relationships, as AI drives the need for energy and can benefit from better energy solutions. The energy sector is already seeing the benefits from Generative AI in applications such as improving predictions for supply and demand, predictive maintenance, and managing and controlling grids. Partnerships between organizations like GMI Cloud and Banpu NEXT ensure the continued success of AI applications within this sector.

Smittipon Srethapramote, CEO of Banpu NEXT said, “We focus on exploring the integration of GMI Cloud’s technology with our services to transform the energy ecosystem. We expect that collaborating with a leading AI-native GPU cloud will allow Banpu NEXT to capitalize on the rapidly growing opportunities in AI-driven technologies and enable us to enhance our Net Zero solutions for the future.”

GMI Cloud has developed a leading AI-native GPU cloud solution that combines the control of bare-metal infrastructure with a rich Kubernetes-managed preloaded software stack to meet the needs of customers’ training, fine-tuning, and inferencing needs for AI and ML workloads. It has data center locations in the Asia-Pacific market and is growing into the U.S. and European markets.

About GMI Cloud

Instant GPU availability meets infinite AI possibilities with GMI Cloud, a venture-backed digital infrastructure company formed as an offshoot of Realtek Semiconductor and GMI Technology. As the leading AI-native GPU cloud, we provide rapid access to the latest GPUs, meticulously optimized for AI and ML workloads. Our platform ensures seamless scalability and top-tier performance, designed to cater to the dynamic needs of startups, researchers, and enterprises alike. With GMI Cloud, experience the power of on-demand GPUs and unlock unlimited AI potential, enabling you to innovate faster, smarter, and more cost-effectively. To learn more, visit gmicloud.ai.

About Banpu NEXT

Banpu NEXT Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Banpu PCL, is a leading smart energy solutions provider in the Asia-Pacific region. The company supports the transition to Net Zero society. The five core business groups of Banpu NEXT are Renewable Power, Energy Storage Systems, Energy Trading, e-Mobility, and Smart City & Energy Management. With all these five businesses, the company boasts the capability to offer “Total Smart Energy Solutions”. Banpu NEXT is positioned as the long-term partner who combines technology and digital platform with its energy expertise to provide the best tailor-made solutions, empowering organizations to tap into an infinite of clean energy, accelerate smart business transformation, while building up sustainable growth along with contribution to betterment for end-users’ life and society at large. For more information, visit www.banpunext.co.th | www.linkedin.com/company/banpu-next-company-limited/

Contacts

Carly Bourne



gmi@bulleitgroup.com