Emergent Cold LatAm Raises US$ 500 Million for Next Phase of Investment in Refrigerated Logistics

Latest funding round demonstrates investor confidence and strong pipeline of opportunities as Company expands its regional network

SÃO PAULO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emergent Cold Latin America (“Emergent Cold LatAm” or the “Company”), the region’s largest provider of refrigerated storage and logistics solutions, announced today it has secured US$ 500 million in equity commitments from new and existing investors. The lead investor in the round were Stonepeak Partners LP, Lineage and Losa Group.









“This equity raise validates the strength of our investment thesis and demonstrates our investors’ confidence in the Company’s business and management team,” said Neal Rider, CEO of Emergent Cold LatAm. “We proudly advance our mission to reshape the future of food chain logistics across Latin America for the benefit of our customers, employees and the communities where we invest.”

With this new capital, Emergent Cold LatAm will continue expanding its regional cold storage network through its deep investment pipeline across business acquisitions, greenfield projects and expansions of existing facilities. Equally important, the Company plans to use some of this capital to invest in technology and best practices to ensure the highest levels of operational standards and customer service.

To date, Emergent Cold LatAm has completed eighteen acquisitions and two new construction projects, with an additional nine greenfields in active development. The Company now operates more than 70 warehouses totaling more than 5.4 million cubic meters of storage capacity (including projects under construction) in 11 countries across Latin America. The latest funding brings total equity raised since July 2021 to US$ 1.2 billion.

“The investment opportunity is substantially greater than our original assumptions,” added Rider. “Latin America is an essential part of the global food trade, and I believe this trend will grow as the region benefits from more modern logistics infrastructure and focus on food safety. We expect to continue capital deployment at current levels for the foreseeable future with a good balance between strategic acquisitions and new builds.”

J.P. Morgan acted as placement agent and Latham & Watkins LLP acted as legal advisor to Emergent Cold LatAm.

About Emergent Cold LatAm:

Emergent Cold Latin America (www.emergentcoldlatam.com) is the largest provider of refrigerated storage and logistics in Latin America and the Caribbean. It was founded in August 2021 to meet the need for modern cold chain solutions in the market, and the growing demand from local and global customers. Its main investors include Stonepeak and D1 Capital.

The company continues to invest in building and expanding a cold chain network of the highest quality in order to provide end-to-end temperature-controlled logistics solutions for its customers throughout the region. Emergent Cold LatAm currently operates more than 70 cold storage facilities in 11 countries in Latin America, in addition to new warehouses under construction.

Contacts

Emergent Cold LatAm

Eduardo Correa – eduardo.correa@emergentcold.com – +55 41 99638-2399



Communication Manager, LatAm