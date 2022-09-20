Emerald’s Newly Launched D2 Summit Gathers Leading Experts on Web 3.0 Transition for Business

Corporate Executives Rank Digital Transformation as Their Top Concern

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerald Holding’s, Inc. (NYSE: EEX), Xcelerator division has launched Decentralization Deciphered (D2), a new brand focused on helping business leaders understand the potential of Web 3.0, including blockchain, digital assets, NFTs, and the metaverse. The inaugural D2 Summit, which will bring together the country’s leading experts on Web 3.0 at a conference designed specifically for corporate C-Suite executives, is scheduled for October 18-19, 2022, in New York City at Convene at One Liberty Plaza.

In a recent nationwide survey conducted by Decentralization Deciphered (D2), corporate executives at more than 500 mid-to-large companies ranked the digital transformation of their organizations as their top concern. Respondents identified this as their highest priority ahead of even market/economic stability, staying ahead of the competition or accelerating growth for their companies. In response to this need, Emerald’s Xcelerator division launched D2 to bring together the country’s leading Web 3.0 experts to speak on this and several related topics at the October event.

“Our research confirms that corporate executives are tapping the latest digital trends to transform their businesses, but there’s a knowledge gap when it comes to Web 3.0,” said Megan Effertz, Vice President Web 3.0, Emerald Xcelerator. “They are looking to learn and want to hear what early adopters are doing, what’s working and what’s not. Our lineup of participating industry experts at the inaugural D2 Summit has been handpicked to provide key insights into Web 3.0 transition and related topics with a focus on successful strategy, execution and scale.”

The new forum details the latest technology trends and insights for business while taking a strategic approach to addressing the needs of CEOs, CIOs, CFOs and other executives related to not only Web 3.0 transition, but also digital assets, blockchain technologies, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse and the evolving regulatory environment.

The impressive list of leading experts who will participate in the conference includes the following selected speakers, presenters and panel members:

Willayna Banner, Head of Web3/Blockchain, Microsoft

Shirley Gao, Chief Information Officer, PacSun

Michelle Grant, Director, Retail and Consumer Goods, Salesforce

John Liu, Head of Product, Web3 & Blockchain, Amazon Web Services

Farhan Memon, Vice President/Digital Asset Security, MasterCard

Jason Schwartz, Tax Partner/Head of Digital Assets & Blockchain, Fried Frank

Dawn Stump, Former Commissioner, CFTC

Cathy Yoon, Chief Legal Officer, MPCH.IO

A complete list of speakers can be found at www.d2.live/speakers.

“Web 3.0 is changing the business landscape. Executives need to learn now and create a Web 3.0 strategy, so they don’t fall behind in this digital transformation. This group of experts will help them do exactly that,” added Effertz. “We believe that this initial D2 Summit and subsequent events will provide an ongoing thought leadership forum that will play an essential role ushering in the next digital age for business.”

For more information, please visit www.d2.live.

To access the D2 survey, please click here.

