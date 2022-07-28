Home Business Wire Emerald Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Emerald Announces Date for Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE: EEX) (“Emerald” or the “Company”), today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2022 after the market close on Monday, August 8, 2022. The Company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 4:30 pm ET that same day.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-800-952-1438 (domestic) or 1-312-281-1211 (international). A telephonic replay will be available beginning at 7:30 pm ET by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 22019682. The replay will be available until 11:59 pm (Eastern Time) on August 15, 2022.

Interested investors and other parties can access the webcast of the live conference call by visiting the Investors section of Emerald’s website at https://investor.emeraldx.com. An online replay will be available on the same website immediately following the call.

About Emerald

Emerald is a leader in building dynamic, market-driven business-to-business platforms that integrate live events with a broad array of industry insights, digital tools, and data-focused solutions to create uniquely rich experiences. As true partners, we at Emerald strive to build our customers’ businesses by creating opportunities that inspire, amaze, and deliver breakthrough results. With over 140 events each year, our teams are creators and connectors who are thoroughly immersed in the industries we serve and committed to supporting the communities in which we operate. For more information, please visit http://www.emeraldx.com.

Emerald Holding, Inc.

Investor Relations

investor.relations@emeraldexpo.com
1-866-339-4688 (866EEXINVT)

