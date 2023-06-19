<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire EMEA Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV (Independent Software Vendors) Marketshare Report 2023 -...
Business Wire

EMEA Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV (Independent Software Vendors) Marketshare Report 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

di Business Wire

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “2023 EMEA Merchant POS/mPOS Software ISV List With Marketshare” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

This product is a list of over 180 top POS ISVs (independent software vendors) in the EMEA POS and mPOS markets for merchants and retailers.

It is inclusive of those that make their own POS equipment like NCR, Oracle, Oracle/MICROS, Fujitsu and others, as well as pure software players like Aptos, OneView Commerce, and others. This list also includes the mPOS players such as Square, Toast, Clover, etc.

For each company, we look at their overall business, Total revenue, maintenance revenues, licenses outstanding, and Gross Payment Volume through their systems installed. We look at the data for Enterprise-level retailers by segment (retailers with 50 or more stores) and then SMB (below 50 stores) and this data is broken down by 13 different segments.

This product is ideal for payment providers, POS companies, private equity companies looking for acquisition candidates. It provides market share by more than 30 different metrics. The format is in Excel and provides custom graphing opportunities.

This includes a list of 175 POS and mPOS software providers. This includes OEM providers such as NCR, Oracle, Fujitsu and Diebold Nixdorf as well as companies that only do software such as Aptos, Epicore, Envista, etc.

It includes both POS and mPOS vendors. Included in the data is the following:

  • Revenue/Software Related Revenue – Worldwide Sales, North American Sales, North American POS Revenue, and North American mPOS Revenue
  • Software Related Revenue Sales – On Prem, Software Maintenance, Software as a Service
  • Enterprise vs SMB – Revenue in chains below 50 stores, Revenue in chains with more than 50 stores
  • Total Software Related Revenue by Segment – See segments and examples below:
  • Food/Grocery (Kroger, Safeway, Trader Joe’s, Wakerfern)
  • Drug Stores (Walgreens, CVS)
  • Superstore/Warehouse Clubs/Hypermarkets (Walmart, BJ’s Wholesale, Costco)
  • Mass Merchants (Target, Meijer Stores, Dollar Tree)
  • Department Stores (JC Penney, Sears, Kohls, Bealls)
  • Specialty Hard Goods (Home Depot, Lowes, Best Buy, Rooms to Go, Canadian Tire)
  • Specialty Soft Goods (H&M, Victoria’s Secret, Casual Male, Old Navy)
  • Convenience/Gas (Chevron, Exxon,)
  • Fast Food (McDonald’s, Subway, Burger King, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell)
  • Bar/Restaurant (Applebees, Buffalo Wild Wings, Chipotle)
  • Lodging (Marriott, Sheraton, Hilton)
  • Entertainment: Casinos and Cruises (Carnival, Harrah’s, Wynn, Caesar’s Palace)
  • Entertainment: Museums, Theme Parks, Theaters, Others (Disney, Universal, AMC, Carmike)
  • Licenses Installed By Device Type – POS for SMB, POS for Enterprise, mPOS for SMB, mPOS for Enterprise
  • Gross Payment Volume by Segments (listed above) and Total – This is the value of card payments by segment for each company – particular valuable to payment providers.
  • 27 charts already produced – include segment, POS or mPOS or Both, On-Prem or SaaS, SMB or Enterprise
  • Create Custom Chart – this allows you to create your own charts.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2bvsni

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world’s leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Contacts

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Articoli correlati

Avaya and Alvaria Partner to Empower Proactive Customer Experience Transformations with Advanced Outbound Capabilities

Business Wire Business Wire -
Introducing a groundbreaking alliance designed to help the world’s largest brands transition from reactive to proactive customer experiences in...
Continua a leggere

German Robotics and Automation Expects All-time High – VDMA Reports

Business Wire Business Wire -
automatica 2023 trade show in Munich provides further impetus MUNICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The German robotics and automation sector is on track for...
Continua a leggere

ION Launches New Brand Identity

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ION today announced that it is launching a new brand identity. The company has changed its name...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Avaya and Alvaria Partner to Empower Proactive Customer Experience Transformations with Advanced Outbound Capabilities

Business Wire