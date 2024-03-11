Embracing Spring: A Senior’s Guide to Prep for Spring According to Lisa M. Cini

COLUMBUS, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–For seniors, spring emerges with a promise of renewal and vitality, offering a perfect opportunity to refresh, reorganize, and rejuvenate both their living spaces and their lives. Preparing for spring is not just about deep cleaning; it’s about creating an environment and lifestyle that supports well-being, safety, and joy.





“Spring is a season of renewal, making it the perfect time for seniors to refresh their surroundings, routines, and social connections,” says Lisa M. Cini President / CEO of Mosaic Design Studio. “By focusing on safety, health, and engagement, you can fully embrace the season’s potential for rejuvenation and joy.”

Here are Lisa M. Cini’s tips on how seniors can best prepare for the spring season:

1. Declutter with a Purpose



Spring cleaning is a time-honored tradition that provides a sense of clarity and freshness. Begin by decluttering your space. Go through closets, drawers, and cabinets. If you haven’t used something in the past year, consider donating it or giving it to someone who can use it. Decluttering is not just about creating space; it’s about making your home more functional and safer to navigate. Consider donating items like old containers, shoe boxes, fabrics, and buttons to schools and daycares, where they can be used for creative projects and activities.

2. Prioritize Safety in Your Spring Updates



With the changing season reassess your living environment for potential safety hazards. Check that all smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors are working, ensure that rugs are secure to prevent trips and falls, and review your home for adequate lighting, especially in the evening. Outdoor spaces should also be made safer by fixing uneven pathways or loose railings. And don’t forget to reassess your motion activated lighting, especially on steps, on the front porch and in the backyard.

3. Embrace Technology for Health and Connectivity



Explore how technology can enhance your quality of life. Consider wearable devices that monitor health metrics, smart home devices that improve comfort and security, or tablets and smartphones that keep you connected with family and friends. Technology can be a powerful tool in maintaining independence and staying engaged with your community.

4. Renew Your Health Routine



As the weather improves, take the opportunity to revitalize your health routine. Incorporate more seasonal fruits to be eaten rather than juiced and vegetables into your diet. Establish a regular exercise schedule (even in your chair), and don’t forget to stay hydrated with lots of water (add lemon if desired). Activities such as taking a long walk (add walking sticks to give you confidence), gardening, or yoga can be excellent for physical and mental health. Additionally, spring is an ideal time to schedule annual health check-ups and screenings.

5. Cultivate Connections



Isolation can be a significant issue for seniors, but spring offers numerous opportunities to engage socially. Join a club, participate in community events or volunteer doing things like picking up winter trash to becoming a mentor. Engaging in social activities can boost your mood, keep your brain active, and provide a sense of belonging and purpose.

6. Refresh Your Living Space



Lastly, give your living space a fresh look for the new season. Something as simple as changing the curtains, adding new pillows, adding an accent wall with paint or bringing in fresh flowers can lift your spirits. Creating a bright and cheerful environment can have a profound impact on your overall mood and outlook. Finally, wallcovering is back! Peel and stick wallcovering can add some spice to your space with little cost and effort.

“Remember, preparing for spring is not just about the physical space around you but about fostering well-being, independence, and happiness in your life,” adds Cini. “Let this spring be a time of renewal and joy for you. Embrace the season with an open heart and a proactive spirit. Happy Spring!”

Lisa M. Cini, an expert in senior living and a passionate advocate for the elderly, is the award-winning President / CEO of Mosaic Design Studio and author of BOOM: The Baby Boomers Guide to Leveraging Technology so that you can Preserve Your Independent Lifestyle & Thrive; The Future is Here: Senior Living Re-imagined, and Hive, The Simple Guide to Multigenerational Living: How Our Family Makes it Work. Lisa Cini has transformed the Columbus Woodland Manor Mansion into the Werner House, a Futuristic Technology Lab/Showplace Airbnb for guests to experience the latest in-home living, showcasing technology that safely enables aging in place and independent living at home. Lisa is also the founder of BestLivingTech.com offering tech products that help seniors embrace aging and living independently.

