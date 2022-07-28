Embedded Insurance Platform Mulberri Raises $4M Seed

SUNNYVALE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mulberri, the business insurance platform for modern PEOs and brokers, announced it has raised a $4 million Series Seed led by a consortium that includes Hanover Technology Management, MS&AD Ventures, and Altamont Capital Partners (via insurance enterprises in its portfolio). A shared platform that makes business insurance easier to access and manage, Mulberri will use the funding to continue to expand its infrastructure and data modeling to help make business insurance more simple, efficient, and transparent.

“For far too long, business insurance has been stuck in the 20th century, and that has had major ramifications for PEOs and brokers who have wanted modern solutions, but lacked access to them,” said Hamesh Chawla, CEO and co-founder of Mulberri. “We’ve been gratified by the enthusiastic response to Mulberri from investors and insurtechs alike. Looking towards the future, we’re excited to continue building out our technology so we can help even more PEOs and brokers reach their highest potential.”

The process of buying, selling, and managing business insurance has always been complex, but increasingly it has become too slow. With manual workflows, archaic processes, and low-tech solutions, business insurance processes have lagged behind other insurance sectors, which have embraced automation and data-first approaches. But that’s where Mulberri comes in.

Launched in 2021, Mulberri is the first business insurance solution purpose-built for PEOs and brokers. Mulberri’s technology enables PEOs, brokers, and carriers to come together to write business and helps them make intelligent data-driven decisions.

“Business insurance processes have been long overdue for an overhaul,” said Jon Soberg, Managing Partner at MS&AD Ventures. “Mulberri recognized this problem and has developed an innovative, streamlined solution.”

Mulberri delivers on the speed, transparency, and efficiency that PEOs and brokers have been asking for. The platform provides smart submission intake, automated quote and bind, data-driven insurance management, and easily accessible protection and monitoring services. It also optimizes PEO business workflows, speeds up client acquisition, and provides risk analytics by integrating with multiple systems like HRIS, Payroll and others.

“Mulberri’s embedded platform empowers each one of the critical parties –– the SMB, the PEO, the broker, and the carrier –– while meaningfully leveling up automation and ease of doing business for the industry as a whole. Mulberri uses the sort of convolutional neural networks that we have successfully deployed in other industries, from energy to defense,” said Joseph Malchow, founding partner of Hanover Technology Investment Management. “Ultimately, that means a faster-growing book of business and happier customers. Hanover is proud to partner with Hamesh and the Mulberri team to transform business insurance.”

