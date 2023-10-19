Home Business Wire EMA EHR by ModMed Now Integrates With Weave
EMA EHR by ModMed Now Integrates With Weave

New integration opens up powerful Weave features for dermatology providers using EMA EHR

LEHI, Utah–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced an integration with EMA EHR by ModMed, the #1 dermatology EHR system. This integration combines two leading software solutions to fuel powerful experiences for patients and unlocks the following Weave features:


Appointment Reminders: Keep your schedule full with automated appointment reminders sent to clients from Weave.

Call Pop: View client information like household name, demographics and a photo while assisting them over the phone.

Save the Date Reminders: Send automated reminders shortly after an appointment is scheduled so clients can add it as an event on their calendars.

Schedule Sync: Filter your schedule by confirmed and unconfirmed clients, appointment type and staff member—then utilize Weave’s built-in communication tools to follow up with individuals on your schedule.

Reviews Auto-texting: Customize and schedule automated texts to solicit reviews from customers after their appointments to build your presence online.

To learn more about Weave’s integration with EMA EHR by ModMed, please visit getweave.com/integrations/.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one experience platform for small- and medium-sized healthcare businesses. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave’s software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. In the past year, Weave has been named a G2 leader in Patient Engagement, Optometry, Dental Practice Management and Patient Relationship Management software. To learn more, visit getweave.com/newsroom/.

Contacts

Natalie House

Senior Director of Content & Communications

pr@getweave.com

