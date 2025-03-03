Elucid Adds Clinical and Commercial Leadership Ahead of PlaqueIQ™ Launch

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PlaqueIQ--Elucid, an AI medical technology company focused on providing physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis to drive patient-specific therapeutic decisions, has added several senior members to its clinical and commercial teams. The appointments have been made as Elucid continues preparations for the commercial launch of its FDA-cleared PlaqueIQTM image analysis software, which provides physicians with comprehensive patient, vessel and lesion-level plaque composition and quantification and offers potential insights on heart attack and stroke risk prediction and personalized treatment decisions.

Amir Ahmadi, MD, has joined Elucid as a chief scientific advisor and will lead the clinical strategy of the company.* Dr. Ahmadi is a cardiologist with a passion for advancing cardiovascular care through precision medicine, innovative research, and clinical excellence. He is a clinical associate professor of Medicine (Cardiology) at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York where he serves as Director of Inpatient Cardiology and Co-Director of the Cardiac Intensive Care Unit (CICU) at Mount Sinai Morningside. Dr. Ahmadi’s clinical practice focuses on cardiac intensive care, multimodality imaging, and prevention cardiology of early atherosclerosis detection and personalized treatment. His ongoing clinical practice and research center on using CT coronary angiography to detect and treat subclinical atherosclerosis, understand myocardial infarction mechanisms, and investigate the relationship between high-risk plaque features and ischemia.

Carol Holt, Elucid’s vice president of Clinical Development, is an accomplished and multifaceted life sciences executive with deep expertise in clinical trial management, professional clinical education and business development for medical technologies including cardiovascular (heart failure) and interventional cardiology. Prior to joining Elucid, Carol served as vice president of Clinical Affairs for Ventric Health (formerly Avicena). She also held roles at Cerus Endovascular, which was acquired by Stryker Neurovascular in 2023, and Uptake Medical, which was acquired by Broncus in 2016. Before Carol’s start-up experience, she spent 14 years with Edwards Lifesciences and 7 years in CV ICU at the Texas Heart Institute.

Kevin Mathews has joined Elucid’s leadership team as senior vice president of Marketing. Kevin is an experienced global commercial leader in the medical device space with over 25 years of experience in segments including interventional cardiology, peripheral vascular, electrophysiology, and medical-surgical. Prior to joining Elucid in 2025, Kevin was the global commercial leader for Acutus, an arrhythmia mapping and ablation company. Before Acutus, Kevin held leadership roles in sales, marketing, and business development at Philips IGT Devices, a division created through Philips’ acquisitions of Volcano Corp and Spectranetics. He also held leadership roles at Jomed, DeRoyal, and in KPMG’s healthcare practice.

Amy Pyke has joined Elucid as senior vice president of Market Access. Amy has 30 years of experience devising and implementing strategies and tactics to secure favorable reimbursement and coverage with commercial and government payors in medical device and pharmaceutical organizations across multiple therapeutic areas. Prior to joining Elucid, Amy was head of Market Access and Reimbursement for IGTD & Systems at Philips. Previously, she led Stryker’s Instruments Market Access and Reimbursement Department and held a variety of market access and reimbursement positions at Edwards Lifesciences, GE Healthcare and Alcon.

“An experienced, diligent, and committed team is critical to any company’s success,” said Kelly Huang, CEO of Elucid. “With our outstanding clinical and commercial leaders in place, we can now accelerate progress towards our goal of a world where atherosclerosis can be routinely measured and treated on a patient-by-patient basis to prevent heart attack and stroke, ultimately saving lives.”

Atherosclerosis is a disease involving a series of histological changes to the arterial wall. Elucid’s PlaqueIQ is the first FDA-cleared non-invasive software that can objectively quantify and classify plaque morphology based on ground-truth histology, the gold standard for characterization of plaques. PlaqueIQ is designed to give physicians new, clinically validated information to help accurately diagnose and stratify patients, inform patient-specific treatment pathways, and potentially personalize treatment for cardiovascular disease.

On January 1, 2025, a final rule from U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) went into effect that doubles the reimbursement for cardiac computed tomography angiography (CCTA), allowing more hospitals, particularly those in non-urban areas, to be able to offer this service, reducing disparities in care. This reimbursement increase for CCTA followed recent decisions from five of the seven Medicare Administrative Contractors (MACs) to provide coverage for AI-enabled quantitative coronary plaque analysis, including PlaqueIQ, expanding accessibility to over 70 percent of eligible Medicare patients across the United States.

Elucid is a Boston-based AI medical technology company dedicated to developing technology designed to provide physicians with a more precise view of atherosclerosis (coronary plaque buildup), the root cause of cardiovascular disease. The company’s PlaqueIQTM image analysis software is designed to help physicians prioritize and personalize treatment based on actual disease, rather than population-based risk of disease. PlaqueIQ includes the only FDA-cleared computed tomography angiography (CTA) algorithm that objectively quantifies plaque morphology validated against ground truth histology, the gold standard for characterization of plaque, as indicated by renowned pathologists. PlaqueIQ equips physicians with critical information regarding the type and amount of plaque in arteries that can lead to heart attack and stroke. Elucid is also pursuing an indication for FFR CT , derived from its plaque algorithm, to help identify coronary blockages and the extent of ischemia non-invasively. For more information, visit elucid.com.

* Dr. Ahmadi has a financial relationship with Elucid in his role as Chief Scientific Advisor.

