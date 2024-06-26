Elliptic Labs Signs PC License Contract with Existing PC Customer in the Consumer Segment

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIPC—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing the signing of a new license contract with an existing PC customer. This contract marks Elliptic Labs’ entry into the consumer segment for this PC customer, enabling the delivery of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™ across a wide range of laptop models.





“Our expansion into this PC customer’s consumer segment serves as strong evidence that our technology is equally relevant across all segments of the laptop market,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “We are executing on our strategy and vision of going deeper with existing customers while also showing that our technology has significant growth potential across our customers’ product portfolios. We remain committed to drive innovation, making devices smarter, greener, and more user-friendly.”

Elliptic Labs' AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor detects when a user is present in front of a PC/laptop system. This allows the device to sleep when a user is absent, conserving battery life and electricity, and safeguarding it from unpermitted access. Human presence detection is becoming a core capability in the PC/laptop industry, but it is currently featured only in high-end devices due to the cost, risk, and design limitations associated with a dedicated hardware presence sensor. Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor delivers robust human-presence detection that allows OEMs to easily and affordably incorporate human presence detection across a wide range of devices.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

