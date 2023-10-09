Elliptic Labs Signs Contract with PC OEM for New Functionality, Expanding Product Reach

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualSmartSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, is announcing a historical milestone in the PC industry. The company’s latest breakthrough is set to reshape device-to-device interoperability and redefine seamless user experience across systems and devices. The contract is a license agreement and follows the successful completion of a previously announced PoC for the OEM customer.





At the core of the breakthrough lies Elliptic Labs’ software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™, which leverages the company’s technological leadership in AI/machine learning, ultrasound, and sensor fusion. Device interoperability is the latest feature in the platform’s set of transformative capabilities, and will enable laptops, smartphones, and other devices to seamlessly find, identify, and automatically connect with each other. This functionality will empower Elliptic Labs’ OEM customers to innovate new user experiences based on easy communication between devices and peripherals, making user experiences simpler and more engaging. Consequently, OEMs will be better equipped to gain customer loyalty, add stickiness to their ecosystems, and drive innovation.

“This groundbreaking agreement marks a pivotal milestone in Elliptic Labs’ history,” stated Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “Our legacy is driving innovation within major industries like smartphones and PCs. Our pioneering, software-only platform for proximity sensing has been deployed on over 500 million devices to date. We’ve followed up this success with our AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor, which is the world’s first software-based Human Presence Detection solution for PC and laptop manufacturers.”

“Now, with the introduction of our new innovative functionality enabling device-to-device interoperability, we are once again pushing the boundaries of what an AI software Platform can bring to the market. True multi-device interoperability will revolutionize how users interact with technology in their work and in their daily lives. The functionality is yet another stepping-stone that will drive Elliptic Labs towards its stated targets. We’re proud that our contribution to technological advancement is producing experiences and products that are greener, smarter, and more human friendly,” continued Danielsen.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound, and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly, and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

