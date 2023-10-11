Elliptic Labs Promotes Ola Sandstad to Sr. VP of Product Development

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualSmartSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, has promoted Ola Sandstad as Sr. VP of Product Development. Mr. Sandstad will be responsible for product delivery to Elliptic Labs’ new and current customers.





Prior to his current term with Elliptic Labs, Mr. Sandstad’s career has included commercial and technical management roles responsible for successfully scaled product deliveries across multiple verticals. Immediately before Elliptic Labs, Ola was the Director of Product Line Management at NAGRA. His responsibilities included management of key products in the company’s portfolio, guiding strategy, roadmap, and execution. Before NAGRA, Mr. Sandstad held roles at Conax and TANTEC Digital. Ola holds a Master in Science, Electronics, and Signal Processing from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTST).

“Over the last few years Elliptic Labs has become a significant player in the PC/laptop industry while simultaneously growing our smartphone business, offering more products to more customers than ever before,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “With this growth in our business, Ola Sandstad’s promotion reflects our ability to develop versatile talent capable of successfully scaling product delivery in an ever-changing industry. I am optimistic about our future, especially with Ola’s strong leadership as we remain dedicated to expanding our business, thus generating value for our shareholders, partners, and customers.

“With the expertise and opportunities we have at Elliptic Labs, I’m excited to be in a position to execute on our targets as the new Sr. VP of Product Development,” said Ola Sandstad. “Having been a part of the ongoing and successful journey with our customers and partners, I’m excited to take on the challenge of continuing the scaling of our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform to deliver on the expectations from our growing customer portfolio.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

