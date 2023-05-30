<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Elliptic Labs Launches on the HONOR 90 and Honor 90 Pro Smartphones
Business Wire

Elliptic Labs Launches on the HONOR 90 and Honor 90 Pro Smartphones

di Business Wire

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualProximitySensorElliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices today, is launching the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® on the flagship Honor 90 series of smartphones. The Honor 90 and Honor 90 Pro is being launched for the global market. Elliptic Labs’ partner Qualcomm is driving both the Honor 90 and 90 Pro with its Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The contract for this launch was previously announced by Elliptic Labs.

“Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ continues to demonstrate its technology leadership, this time by launching on Honor’s latest flagship phones,” said Laila Danielsen, CEO of Elliptic Labs. “The ongoing partnership between Elliptic Labs and Honor represents the best in AI/machine learning and software innovation for the smartphone industry. This work shows Elliptic Labs’ commitment to make devices greener, smarter, and more human-friendly.”

AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY

Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor detects when a user holds their phone up to their ear during a call, allowing the smartphone to turn off its display and disable its screen’s touch functionality. This keeps the user’s ear or cheek from triggering unwanted actions during the call, such as hanging up or dialing numbers. Turning off the screen also helps conserve battery life.

Proximity detection is a core capability that is used in all smartphones, but Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is a unique, software-only solution that delivers robust proximity detection without the need for a dedicated hardware sensor. By replacing hardware sensors with software sensors, the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor reduces device cost and eliminates sourcing risk.

INNER BEAUTY is a registered trademark of Elliptic Labs.

AI Virtual Smart Sensor, AI Virtual Proximity Sensor, and AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform are trademarks of Elliptic Labs.

All other trademarks or service markets are the responsibility of their respective organizations.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:
Patrick Tsui

pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:
Lars Holmøy

Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com

Articoli correlati

TYAN Accelerates AI, HPC, Cloud, Storage Workloads With New Platforms Featuring 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable Processors at Computex 2023

Business Wire Business Wire -
TAIPEI, Taiwan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#AI--TYAN®, an industry-leading server platform design manufacturer and a subsidiary of MiTAC Computing Technology Corporation, showcases its...
Continua a leggere

B2Core Reveals Its Latest Updates: What’s New?

Business Wire Business Wire -
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#B2Broker--B2Core, the premier CRM solution trusted by brokers and exchanges around the globe, continues to push the boundaries...
Continua a leggere

United States Facilities Management Company Database 2023: Details of the Largest 30,000 FM Companies – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "United States Facilities Management Company Database" database has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The United States Facilities Management...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

TYAN Accelerates AI, HPC, Cloud, Storage Workloads With New Platforms Featuring 4th Gen Intel...

Business Wire