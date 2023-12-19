Elliptic Labs Joins MIPI Alliance to Impact Industry Standards and Specifications for Mobile-connected Devices

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualSmartSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™ currently deployed in over 500 million devices, is announcing that it has joined the MIPI Alliance, a collaborative global organization serving industries that develop mobile and mobile-influenced devices. The focus of the organization is to design and promote hardware and software interfaces that simplify the integration of components built into a device. Elliptic Labs’ entry into the MIPI Alliance as a Contributor member further enhances its technological leadership role in the PC/laptop, smartphone, IoT, and automotive industries.





Elliptic Labs has been at the forefront of introducing 100% software-based AI Virtual Smart Sensors that replace existing hardware sensor components and introduce new critical user experiences to mobile and mobile-influenced devices. Examples include both the smartphone and PC/laptop industries, where smartphone makers have been gradually standardizing its proximity detection functionality on Elliptic Labs’ 100% software-based AI Virtual Proximity Sensor™ INNER BEAUTY® and the PC/laptop industry doing the same with Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Human Presence Sensor™.

Elliptic Labs’ entrance into the MIPI Alliance will expose the wider ecosystem of platform (like Intel, Qualcomm, and fellow MIPI Contributor members AMD, Arm, MediaTek, etc.) and component partners (like Cadence, Cirrus Logic, Texas Instruments, Analog Devices, Infineon, etc.), along with the largest global OEMs, to the power, scalability, and privacy/security-focus delivered by Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™.

“Elliptic Labs’ entrance as a Contributor member into the MIPI Alliance impacts the standards and specifications of mobile-connected devices to further our mission of making every device greener, smarter, and more human-friendly,” said Elliptic Labs’ CEO Laila Danielsen. “Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has introduced a groundbreaking approach delivering seamless cross-device user experiences across multiple OSes and Chipset platforms by identifying, initiating, and launching user interactions using a multi-modal approach creating interoperability between laptops, smartphones and peripherals. All of this is achieved without additional hardware components. We’re proud to be a part of an organization like the MIPI Alliance that shares our commitment to innovation.”

“Since the Alliance was founded 20 years ago, members have leveraged MIPI specifications in applications well beyond our imaginations at that time. Our ecosystem continues to be strengthened with the inclusion of innovative companies like Elliptic Labs that serve not only the mobile industry, but also the PC client, IoT and automotive markets,” said MIPI Alliance Chair Sanjiv Desai. “We’re excited to have Elliptic Labs join the MIPI Alliance and look forward to their collaboration within our expanding ecosystem.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

About MIPI Alliance

MIPI Alliance (MIPI) develops interface specifications for mobile and mobile-influenced industries. There is at least one MIPI specification in every smartphone manufactured today. Celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2023, the organization has more than 350 member companies worldwide and more than 15 active working groups delivering specifications within the broader mobile ecosystem. Members of the organization include handset manufacturers, device OEMs, software providers, semiconductor companies, application processor developers, IP tool providers, automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, and test and test equipment companies, as well as camera, tablet and laptop manufacturers. For more information, please visit www.mipi.org.

