Elliptic Labs CEO Laila Danielsen to Present at Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AIVirtualSmartSensor—Elliptic Labs (OSE: ELABS), a global AI software company and the world leader in AI Virtual Smart Sensors™, is announcing CEO Laila Danielsen will be presenting at the upcoming Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum in Frankfurt, Germany, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at 10:40 a.m. CFO Lars Holmøy will also be in attendance and participating in the event’s meetings.

Organized by Deutsche Börse AG, Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum has become one of the most important and significant capital market events in Europe.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for Elliptic Labs to present our solid market situation and prospects at the Deutsches Eigenkapitalforum event,” said Laila Danielsen. “Our AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform™ is in a solid position to become the standard-bearer in the smartphone, PC/laptop, IoT, and automotive industries. Many of these manufacturers are already working with us because we are enabling them to deliver devices that are greener, smarter, and more human-friendly.”

To learn more about and register for the event, please visit: https://www.eigenkapitalforum.com.

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, the company’s patented software uses AI, ultrasound and sensor fusion to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity-, presence-, breathing- and heartbeat-detection experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, human-friendly and already deployed in hundreds of millions of devices around the world. Elliptic Labs is the only software company that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound, and sensor fusion deployed at scale. The company joined the Oslo Børs main listing in March 2022.

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South Korea, Taiwan, and Japan. Its technology and IP are developed in Norway and are solely owned by the company.

Contacts

PR Contacts:

Patrick Tsui



pr@ellipticlabs.com

Investor Relations:

Lars Holmøy



Lars.Holmoy@ellipticlabs.com