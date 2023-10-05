Elligo Health Research Announces Expansion of Study Marketplace With Syneos Health

Integrated Biopharmaceutical Solutions Provider to Utilize Platform to Accelerate Clinical Trials

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#clinicalresearch—Elligo Health Research®, the largest healthcare-enabling research organization, today announced it is expanding its Study Marketplace platform with Syneos Health, a leading fully integrated biopharmaceutical solutions organization built to accelerate customer success. By utilizing Study Marketplace, Syneos Health will further expand access to clinical trials and increase efficiencies for sites and sponsors across Elligo’s 500+ site network that spans the U.S. and covers a broad range of therapeutic areas.





Study Marketplace, which Elligo launched in November 2022, is an online platform enabling sites to quickly and easily browse a curated list of available studies that are the right fit for their site. It was built to create more transparency and efficiencies between clinical trial sponsors, clinical research organizations (CROs), and sites during the sales and site selection process. Sponsors’ studies are listed and more than 500 subscribing sites can easily apply for those studies and track progress.

“We’re thankful to have Syneos Health’s partnership since 2018, working with Elligo in our efforts to make study management and clinical research more easily available to all patients,” said Elligo CEO John Potthoff, Ph.D. “Moving Syneos Health trials from a manual process to Study Marketplace will allow sites to easily review Syneos Health studies and quickly complete feasibility without needing to jump between countless systems and communication methods, which means more time can be spent on trial execution and patient care.”

“At Syneos Health, we are laser-focused on addressing the needs of sites, sponsors, and patients. We know sites are stretched thin, so utilizing a platform that efficiently allows them to view study opportunities and accelerate the start of the clinical trial process is inherently valuable,” said Terttu Haring, President, Clinical Sites and Patients, Syneos Health. “We look forward to building on our existing partnership with Elligo as we continue to optimize customer success and accelerate the development of life-changing therapies worldwide.”

Stop by Booth #115 at 2:15 p.m. EDT on Saturday, Oct. 7, at the SCRS Site Solutions Summit, for a demo and Q&A on Study Marketplace. For more information about how this will accelerate clinical research, visit https://www.elligohealthresearch.com/intelligo-study-marketplace/.

About Elligo Health Research®

Elligo Health Research accelerates clinical trials through direct access to known, diverse patients from more than 115 hospitals and major health systems, 200 healthcare-based sites, and 100 research-based sites, leveraging EHR data and utilizing our proprietary IntElligo® technology. Our PatientSelect® model engages our network of networks to optimize the intersection of healthcare and research and bring more patients clinical research as a care option. Elligo’s SiteSelect model and Research Partner Services enable sites to seamlessly participate in trials, further advancing the development of new pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device and diagnostic products.

