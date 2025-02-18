Elitek Vehicle Services Announces Launch of ADAS MAP

PLANO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elitek Vehicle Services, an LKQ company, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative ADAS MAP (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems Mapping) solution. It is powered by advanced technology from OPUS IVS, a global leader in intelligent vehicle support. This software tool is designed to provide repair shops with the confidence and efficiency needed to properly diagnose, calibrate, and repair Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) in vehicles.

With Elitek’s ADAS MAP solution, repair shops can:

Ensure Vehicle Safety: Confidently return a safe vehicle to the road by accurately identifying and calibrating ADAS systems based on OEM data. Access Comprehensive Documentation: Easily generate detailed records of each calibration, programming, and scanning event, with clear documentation on what was done and why, based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) specifications. Streamline Insurance Conversations: Simplify interactions with insurers, providing precise and easy-to-understand documentation that supports the work completed, helping repair shops get paid faster.

Elitek’s ADAS MAP solution is user-friendly and integrates seamlessly into existing estimating systems. It offers repair shops a new level of efficiency and confidence, ensuring repairs meet the highest standards for safety and precision.

Now available to customers, Elitek’s ADAS MAP solution is setting a new industry benchmark for ADAS diagnostics and repair.

“We are proud to release the ADAS MAP service to our portfolio,” says Chad Cowan, VP of Services at LKQ/Elitek. “The tight integration of this service with our other offerings ensures we uphold our promise of safety to drivers and our customers.”

Brian Herron, CEO of Opus IVS, remarks: "We believe innovation begins with clear, actionable data. The ADAS MAP solution equips repair shops with advanced, data-driven insights, ensuring precise vehicle repairs and streamlined interactions with insurance partners. We are excited to partner with Elitek, leveraging our leading-edge technology to enhance repair accuracy while fostering greater trust and collaboration across the industry."

About Elitek

Elitek Vehicles Services, an LKQ Company, is the leading independent provider of remote and mobile diagnostics, calibration, and ADAS solutions for collision repair shops. We also offer a full suite of mobile mechanical and electrical services nationwide and we are committed to advancing vehicle safety. Elitek delivers innovative, reliable ADAS technology and expert support to collision professionals across the U.S.

About Opus IVS

Opus IVS provides diagnostic and programming support to over 50,000 workshops globally. With a suite of solutions for complex repairs and ADAS management, Opus IVS empowers shops to deliver accurate repairs using advanced technology, OE support, and live technician guidance.

