Elite Robots is coming back strong to Automatica with new top-of-the-line cobots and strategic partners

SHANGHAI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The leading trade fair for smart automation and robotics returns to Munich on June 27-30 to bring together the latest developments in industrial automation.

Elite Robots will present a range of cutting-edge end-to-end solutions, developed in collaboration with its local partners, at HALL B4 – Booth 311.

The spotlight will undoubtedly be on the new top-of-the-line products launched by Elite Robots in 2023: EC64-19 and CS620.

Making its European debut at Automatica, the CS620 is poised to impress the public.

Its 20 kg payload, an industry-leading 1800 mm radius, a unique 5A output source, and a max TCP speed of up to 3.9 m/s (up to 35% faster than counterparts) make the latest addition to the CS series cobot lineup the perfect choice for efficiently performing medium to high payload applications such as palletizing and welding.

CS620 will soon be joined by Elite Robots’ new heavyweight champion, CS625. Powered by the same 5A output source, CS625 features a maximum payload of 25kg and a radius of 1500mm, slightly sacrificing reach for greater robustness, accuracy, and strength.

Like all other models in the CS series, the CS620 and CS625 robotic arms feature an IP68 degree of protection and ISO class 5 clean rooms, making the cobot suitable for both harsh environments and those requiring a high level of hygiene.

The features of the new top-of-the-line EC series of collaborative robots from Elite Robots, primarily its leading reach of 1900mm, match perfectly with Shining3D’s FreeScan device to create the ultimate solution for quality control of large parts.

With a leading reach of up to 1900mm, the EC64-19 robot ensures fast and accurate vision inspection and photography of products within a spherical space of 1.9 m without relying on external axes.

Seamlessly attached to the EC64-19 robot, Shining3D’s FreeScan device can capture every intricate detail thanks to its unmatched scanning capabilities. Equipped with lightning-fast FPS and unrivaled accuracy, it effortlessly generates detailed point clouds even for the largest components.

The revolutionary Mantis Mini for fully automated 3D measurement and evaluation is another of the showcase highlights.

Powered by the innovative NEXOS AIR Software by 11-Dynamics, this cutting-edge automated solution integrates the precision-engineered CS66 Cobot from Elite Robots, and the Simscan from Scantech 3D, boasting an accuracy up to 0.015mm.

This synergy births the next generation of measuring arms, paving the way for unprecedented levels of efficiency, precision, and scalability.

Last, but not least, is the integrated offline CAM programming solution developed by Go2CAM with the Elite Robots CS66 cobot arm for surface treatment, which brings greater flexibility and quality to deburring, grinding, and polishing applications in various industries.

Experience this and more at HALL B4 – BOOTH 311.

About Elite Robots

Elite Robots is a global automation solutions provider specializing in collaborative robots. With over 10,000 units deployed across more than 30 countries, the company has quickly gained a growing reputation in the robotic industry thanks to the reliability, ease of use, and cost-effectiveness of its cobots. Businesses of all sizes, including Fortune 500 companies, have placed their trust in Elite Robots. For more information, visit eliterobots.com and follow Elite Robots on Linkedin.

