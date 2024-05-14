Elite Learning Introduces New Guide for Nursing Career Paths in 2024 Career Compass

ORMAND BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elite Learning, a comprehensive online learning destination for licensed professionals, today announced the introduction of the 2024 Nursing Career Compass, a practical guide for popular nursing career paths.





“The nursing profession is prone to burnout and stagnation, and we want nurses to know that the path to a happy and fulfilling nursing career is possible,” said Candace Pierce, DNP, RN, Senior Course Development Manager of Nursing at Elite Learning. “We have compiled this guide based on real feedback from real nurses to share with others what is possible in this dynamic field.”

The step-by-step guide paints a clear picture of what different career paths for nurses look like and how to get there, developed with input from real nurses.

Inside the 2024 Nursing Career Compass Guide, readers will find the following:

Why nursing is a great career

A quick summary of six popular career paths in nursing, including Registered Nurse: Specialty Certifications, Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist, Certified Nurse Midwife, Certified Nurse Specialist, Nurse Practitioner and Nurse Manager

Nursing career advancement

A guide on how to display those hard-earned credentials

“There are many pathways available for people to find long-term career success and satisfaction in this field,” continued Pierce. “Maybe you’re a nursing student, preparing for your NCLEX and looking forward to the future. Maybe you’re working on your MSN, DNP, or PhD while juggling a full-time job. Or maybe you’re working night shifts at the bedside, feeling the sting of burnout, and interested in exploring new opportunities. Hopefully, all nurses can read this guide and see a new opportunity for themselves.”

For more information and to download the 2024 Nursing Career Compass Guide, visit:

https://www.elitelearning.com/nursing/nursing-career-paths/

