Elif Eracar Joins TALON as Chief Operating Officer

PORTSMOUTH, N.H.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TALON, an industry leader in providing groundbreaking healthcare technology solutions, this week introduced its new Chief Operating Officer, Elif Eracar.

With a career that spans more than two decades, Eracar comes to TALON from Redox, where she served as Chief Customer Officer since July of 2019 and was responsible for all aspects of the customer journey including pre-sales consulting, product delivery, ongoing solution expansion, and customer support. Prior to that, she spent more than 12.5 years at American Well, where she advanced to Senior Vice President of Professional Services & Customer Support, Privacy Officer. While there, she oversaw product management and was responsible for designing and taking to market a wide range of products.

“Elif’s deep knowledge in product management, engineering, sales support, and proven leadership experience will be a tremendous asset to TALON as we continue to rapidly expand and innovate,” said TALON Co-Founder, President, and CEO Mark Galvin. “We’re very excited to welcome her to the TALON team!”

“As we progress through the realities of a consumer-driven healthcare marketplace, TALON has established itself as a leader and innovator, providing the cutting-edge technology solutions needed to effectively navigate the pivotal challenges ahead,” Eracar said in statement. “I’m thrilled to join such a dynamic organization and look forward to the positive impacts we will continue to make in the healthcare industry.”

About TALON

TALON’s mission is to educate, empower, and incentivize the American healthcare consumer to meaningfully reduce costs and create a healthier ecosystem. We’ve built the ultimate suite of software services designed to fulfill the requirements of the Transparency in Coverage Rule and No Surprises Act. Simply put, TALON protects healthcare stakeholders from overpaying for care while enabling seamless integration into the Payer’s existing architecture, all without disruption or distraction. Our tools create free-market dynamics, starting with our ability to ensure full compliance with all mandates and extending through our consumer-driven MyMedicalShopper platform. Learn more at talonhealthtech.com.

