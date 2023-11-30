Home Business Wire Elice Signs Exclusive Partnership in Korea with Pluralsight, the No. 1 Global...
Business Wire

Elice Signs Exclusive Partnership in Korea with Pluralsight, the No. 1 Global B2B IT Education Company

di Business Wire

– Global IT education content implemented by nearly 70% of FORTUNE 500 companies is now exclusively available in Korea through Elice LXP


SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AWSElice Inc. (CEO Kim Jae-won), an educational training platform company, has executed an exclusive partnership in Korea with Pluralsight, the No. 1 global B2B IT education company, for education content. Pluralsight is a global B2B IT education company where developers worldwide learn IT skills such as SW, programming, cloud, etc.

With this agreement, Elice has secured its exclusive sales rights to distribute Pluralsight’s educational content in Korea. Elice will translate and localize Pluralsight’s educational content into Korean using its unique AI technology and service through Elice LXP. Elice Inc. will continue to work closely with Pluralsight to expand the business in Japan, Singapore, and other countries.

Elice LXP’s AI-powered technology optimized for education has drawn the attention of Pluralsight when deciding on the partnership. Elice LXP’s AI dashboard predicts course completion based on data such as students’ academic performance and learning patterns, ensuring everyone completes their studies effectively. Elice LXP has an average completion rate of over 80% and the number of learners is over 1 million.

Pluralsight utilizes the largest instructor network of IT professionals in the U.S. and globally to deliver the best courses in SW, cloud, AI, and security. In particular, it includes advanced SW content, such as AWS, MS Azure, GCP, etc., and global network and security certification courses that are difficult to access in Korea.

Elice Inc. has introduced educational content on cloud, security, certifications, etc., in Elcademy, Elice’s hands-on AI education brand, reflecting recent industry trends.

About Elice Inc.

Founded in 2015, Elice Inc. is an AI Edtech platform company that implements a virtual coding environment for education and provides customized training solutions with Elice LXP, the first educational training platform in Korea to apply AI technology to education. It offers customized DX training to 1,100 customers, including large companies, universities and government and public institutions.

Contacts

Elice Inc.

Yang Eunyoung

eyyang@elicer.com

Articoli correlati

Avive Solutions Co-Founders Selected for Forbes 30 Under 30 in Healthcare

Business Wire Business Wire -
BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forbes unveiled its 13th annual 30 Under 30 List for the Class of 2024, naming Avive Solutions...
Continua a leggere

Braze Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Business Wire Business Wire -
Customer engagement leader deepens its relationship with AWS to enable high-performing and efficient cloud infrastructure for advertisers and marketersNEW...
Continua a leggere

HUMAN Achieves the New AWS Advertising and Marketing Technology Competency

Business Wire Business Wire -
HUMAN Defense Platform ensures ad inventory offers complete fraud protection on AWS from start to finish reaching real humans...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php