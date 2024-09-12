Elgato Launches Stream Deck Studio; Collaboration with Bitfocus Brings Highly Popular Stream Deck to Professional Broadcasters

AMSTERDAM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$CRSR–Elgato, a brand of CORSAIR (NASDAQ: CRSR), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance products for gamers, streamers, content-creators, and gaming PC builders, today announced the launch of Stream Deck Studio, bringing its highly popular and commercially successful Stream Deck to professional broadcasters. Developed in collaboration with Bitfocus, pioneers in professional broadcast software, Stream Deck Studio is positioned to redefine how professional broadcasters interact with their tools. The hyper customizable Stream Deck Studio was designed with a sleek 19-inch console with 32 customizable LCD keys and two customizable rotary dials, and slots seamlessly into universal studio racks.





Elgato launched Stream Deck in 2017 to simplify content creator workflows. Bitfocus subsequently developed Companion, custom software that repurposed Stream Deck for use in traditional broadcast settings, validating potential market demand for Stream Deck Studio, an even more tailored, co-developed solution.

“Stream Deck has been a home run for Elgato with its intuitive, customizable interface,” said Julian Fest, General Manager of Elgato. “Our growing relationship with Bitfocus was key in developing Stream Deck Studio solution, which we expect to receive a very strong market reception as we continue to expand our addressable market with an accessible, groundbreaking, solution for the ever-demanding professional broadcast environment.”

Stream Deck Studio will run on Bitfocus’ acclaimed Companion software. However, the developer’s latest software, Buttons, offers a superior user experience with advanced functionalities built especially for Stream Deck Studio. The interface is fully customizable through the software, allowing users to define layouts with personalized icons and text labels for quick identification, making navigation fast and intuitive. The software integration also enables instant visual feedback on the device’s LCD keys, confirming actions and system statuses in real-time. In addition, the two rotary LED encoders enable quick navigation and dynamic control. An onboard RFID/NFC reader works in conjunction with the software to manage user authentication and permission-based access control. For larger systems that require even more control, multiple Stream Deck Studio devices can be linked and configured in Buttons to function as a unified control surface.

“Stream Deck Studio and Buttons completely streamline the way broadcast systems operate,” said Bitfocus CTO William Viker. “The flexibility of Buttons paired with the intuitive interface of Stream Deck Studio allows users to quickly and easily route signals without the need for physical cable switching. This not only reduces errors but also significantly cuts down on the time required for setup and adjustments. Operators and technicians can now focus on creative problem-solving and high production quality.”

Stream Deck Studio and Buttons represent a significant leap in broadcast control technology, offering several advantages over competing systems. Complete customizability allows operators to tailor the interface to their specific workflows, while an intuitive design reduces the learning curve for new users. Support for legacy and modern protocols ensures seamless operation across diverse broadcast environments, and smooth scalability allows for evolving and growing production needs. Additional third-party software integrations are planned, notably one with Nevion’s VideoIPath, which will turn Stream Deck Studio into a dedicated console for users of the leading media orchestration platform.

Stream Deck Studio is available for direct purchase from the Elgato webstore for $899.99.

Media kit

Get high-resolution images: https://e.lga.to/Stream_Deck_Studio_Press_Kit

Webpage

Learn more: https://e.lga.to/Stream_Deck_Studio

Video

Watch the trailer: https://e.lga.to/Stream_Deck_Studio_Trailer

Availability, Warranty and Pricing

Stream Deck Studio is available now for $899.99 on the Elgato webstore. It is backed by a two year warranty, alongside the CORSAIR worldwide customer service and technical support network.

For up-to-date pricing of Bitfocus Buttons software, please refer to the Elgato or Bitfocus website, or contact your local Elgato representative.

About Elgato

Elgato is a world leader in online audiovisual technology, empowering content creators and digital professionals to transform their ideas into immersive, impactful experiences. From award-winning cameras, microphones, and lighting to control surfaces, capture cards, and studio mounts, Elgato sets industry benchmarks that shape the status quo of digital storytelling. Backed by parent company CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR), the brand leverages a strong global distribution network and consistent product innovation to deliver sustained growth. A trusted name in a rapidly expanding market, Elgato drives value for both creators and investors through its commitment to excellence and forward-thinking strategy.

Copyright © 2024 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR and the sails logo are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.

About Bitfocus

Bitfocus AS, founded in 2017 in Oslo, revolutionizes AV and broadcast technology with intuitive, user-friendly software. The company’s open-source tool, Companion, and new flagship product, Buttons, streamline workflows and integrate seamlessly with both traditional and modern systems. Bitfocus AS challenges outdated methods, prioritizing innovation and collaboration to empower professionals across the industry. With a strong emphasis on simplifying complex workflows, the company ensures that its applications are user-friendly, requiring minimal training for users to grasp intuitively. This commitment to innovation and ease of use has made Bitfocus AS a trusted partner for a wide range of users from corporate events to large-scale broadcast operations around the world.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance products and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals, to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, Corsair delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. Corsair also sells products under its Elgato brand, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming brand, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, Drop, the leading community-driven mechanical keyboard brand and ORIGIN PC brand, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs.

