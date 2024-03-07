Elfster Hires Key Marketing and Growth Leaders to Accelerate Its Growth Trajectory

BERKELEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elfster has appointed Thomas Shin as its new Chief Growth Officer and Douglas Hoggatt as its new Vice President of Marketing. Having grown exponentially to 33 million customers, Elfster now takes it up a notch by adding two industry leading Growth and Marketing executives to accelerate growth and impact of its industry leading gift-giving service.

Elfster is the #1 site and app for gift-exchanges, gift-giving, wish lists, and Secret Santa gift exchanges, serving over 33 million customers globally. Its mission is to strengthen social bonds by increasing acts of generosity, helping friends and families spread good cheer by making gift-giving free, fun, and easy. Elfster partners with e-commerce leaders and trendsetters to bring a unique and curated gift-giving experience to all shoppers.

“Elfster is the ultimate gifting experience for gift-givers and recipients alike year-round, especially with its Wishlist feature which is utilized by would-be gift-givers and shoppers. For partners, this means impressive conversion rates, some of the highest I’ve seen in Ecommerce, and purchase intent data that informs the Elfster experience with trending and real-time products,” said Thomas Shin, Chief Growth Officer at Elfster. “I love what Elfster is about. It’s about spreading joy and generosity – how lucky are we to build a business around that? More people need to know about Elfster, and the secret is getting out.”

Shin is a veteran in the digital space spanning product development, sales, and marketing disciplines. An early employee of Facebook (Meta) and Yahoo!, he developed and managed multi-billion dollar businesses during hyper-growth periods. At Meta, he drove mobile ads development which appears today in Meta’s direct response mobile and video ads suite, for which he was recognized at the company-level for his innovative work. Shin managed Meta’s vertical teams in Ecommerce and Disruptors forging partnerships with major Ecommerce and DTC companies alike such as Amazon, Netflix, Dollar Shave Club, Stitch Fix, etc. At Yahoo!, he revamped Y! Mail’s ad business and drove it from $20M to $460M annual business, turning it into a flagship property via innovative ads in the early days of digital. Recently he has consulted for fast-growing companies such as Elfster, Moloco, Intension Design, and Imperfect Foods.

Hoggatt has over 25 years of experience as a growth marketer, working with later-stage start-ups across several verticals including travel, online dating, food delivery, fashion, and beauty. He has managed marketing and growth teams at ecommerce, tech and subscription businesses including Minted, NatureBox, JustAnswer and, most recently, Betabrand. Earlier, Hoggatt spent five years at Yahoo!, managing customer acquisition for Yahoo! Travel and Yahoo! Personals.

“Elfster is an amazing service, known for its fun and intuitive website that connects gift-givers to recipients and the brands they love. Why create paper lists and draw names from a hat only to wonder what on earth to buy? Elfster does the work for you, helping participants create wishlists of gifts from hundreds of websites,” said Hoggatt. “I’m excited to join such a fun, whimsical brand that strengthens bonds for so many people. Exciting growth opportunities are ahead for Elfster.”

“I am thrilled to bring Tom and Doug, accomplished industry leaders, to the team to help make Elfster a household name and critical partner to all top ecommerce destinations,” said Peter Imburg, Founder & CEO of Elfster.

