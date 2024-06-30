Elevate Your Cleaning Power with the Yard Force TruBrushless Pressure Washer – Now Available on Amazon

KENNESAW, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Yard Force, a leader in innovative outdoor cleaning solutions, proudly presents the TruBrushless Pressure Washer Electric Powered – 2500 PSI 1.3 GPM, now available on Amazon. This high-performance pressure washer is designed to handle all your cleaning needs with unmatched efficiency and convenience.

Revolutionary Patented Brushless Motor Technology

The Yard Force EW B23 has set a new standard in electric pressure washer performance, being the first to produce 2500 PSI using a standard 15 Amp household outlet. The patented brushless motor technology, combined with a state-of-the-art pump, delivers increased efficiency, more power, longer life, and less weight. This makes it ideal for a wide range of cleaning projects around your home, from patios to cars to fences.

20 Versatile Cleaning Methods

Equipped with 5 quick-connect nozzles (15°, 25°, 40°, soap, and turbo), the EW B23-US also features a digital controller that allows you to select from four pressure settings to match any cleaning application. The 1600 PSI and 1800 PSI settings are perfect for cleaning cars, windows, and outdoor furniture, while the high-pressure settings of 2200 PSI and 2500 PSI tackle stubborn dirt and grime with ease.

Robust Design with Big Wheels and Folding Handle

Designed for ultimate portability, the Yard Force Pressure Washer features 12″ wheels that roll easily over all terrains, curbs, and stairs. The roll cage frame and folding handle reduce storage volume, making it compact enough for your garage or car trunk. The sturdy roll cage frame also ensures stability, even on slopes.

Extended Reach with 25ft Pressure Hose and Long Metal Washer Gun Wand

The 25ft pressure hose allows you to clean hard-to-reach areas effortlessly, while the long metal pressure washer gun wand is built to withstand high pressure, reducing damage to the water pump and washer gun. This design extends the service life of your pressure washer, ensuring reliable performance for years to come.

Commitment to Quality with a 2-Year Warranty

At Yard Force, customer satisfaction is our top priority. The TruBrushless Pressure Washer comes with a 2-year warranty, providing you with peace of mind and confidence in your purchase. If you encounter any issues within the warranty period, our dedicated support team is here to help, responding to your needs within 24 hours.

Availability

The Yard Force TruBrushless Pressure Washer Electric Powered – 2500 PSI 1.3 GPM is available now on Amazon. Don’t miss out on this powerful and versatile cleaning tool that will transform your home maintenance routine.

