Elessent Clean Technologies Unveils Brink® ezSEP™ Solution for Green Hydrogen Producers

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elessent Clean Technologies (Elessent) is proud to announce the launch of the Brink® ezSEP™ high-efficiency separation system poised to set new standards of separation and purification excellence in green hydrogen production. Elessent’s state-of-the-art equipment for this industry, now installed in over 3 gigawatts of green hydrogen projects, recovers over 99% of liquid from the product gas streams, minimizing makeup water and electrolyte and maximizing the purification unit’s efficiency and performance. Utilizing Brink® ezSEP™ results in lower maintenance costs and reduced renewable energy usage.

For more than 50 years, Elessent has been at the forefront of removing condensed water in saturated gas streams, addressing the challenges of compression and cooling. Unlike conventional devices, Brink® ezSEP™, equipped with world-renowned Brink® mist eliminators, captures mist particles below 1 micron in diameter, extending the lifespan of downstream equipment and optimizing desiccant dryer performance. This solution has the power to unlock the full potential of electrolyzer operations which is necessary to drive the green hydrogen revolution forward.

“We’re excited to see the impact of Brink® ezSEP™ on the green hydrogen industry,” said Eli Ben-Shoshan, CEO, Elessent. “Specifically designed to boost efficiency and performance in electrolyzer operations, this tailored solution will transform what is possible in the market.”

About Elessent Clean Technologies

Elessent Clean Technologies is a global leader in process technologies to drive sustainability and carbon neutrality in the metal, fertilizer, chemical and oil refining industries with an unwavering commitment to customer support. We provide extensive global expertise across our portfolio of offerings in key applications – MECS® sulfuric acid production, STRATCO® alkylation, BELCO® wet scrubbing and IsoTherming® hydroprocessing. Offering critical process equipment, products, technology and services, we enable an array of industrial markets, including phosphate fertilizer, non-ferrous metals, oil refining, petrochemicals and chemicals, to minimize their environmental impact and optimize productivity. We are dedicated to helping our customers produce high-quality products used in everyday life in the safest, most environmentally-sound way possible, with a vision to make the world a better place by creating clean alternatives to traditional industrial processes. Learn more at www.ElessentCT.com.

