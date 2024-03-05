Eleox Expands Its Leadership Team

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eleox LLC (“Eleox”), a consortium of leading global energy companies, is pleased to announce the addition of two key executives to its leadership team. Vinnie Annunziata has been appointed as Chief Operating Officer, and Michelle Brocklesby joins as Director of Customer Success.





Vinnie Annunziata brings a wealth of experience as an accomplished executive with a proven track record of driving innovation and digital transformation in energy trading. He has founded three successful companies, holds numerous patents and industry awards, and was recognized as “Entrepreneur of the Year” by Ernst & Young and “Top 50 People in Energy” by Energy Risk Magazine. Vinnie’s expertise in AI, ETRM technology, electronic trading, and risk management will be instrumental in shaping Eleox’s future.

Michelle Brocklesby is a well-known figure in the U.S. physical gas market, with over 35 years of experience in scheduling, commercial operations, and technology solutions. Her strong industry contacts, customer service focus, management and sales experience in energy software, and expertise in electronic data interchange (EDI) make her an invaluable addition to the Eleox team. Michelle’s recent NAESB Board of Directors service further demonstrates her commitment to the industry.

“As we continue to transform the post-trade process for the energy industry with leading-edge technology, we are thrilled to welcome Vinnie and Michelle to our leadership team,” said Matthew Almy, CEO of Eleox. “Their combined experience and deep industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving Eleox’s growth and developing valuable products for our members.”

Eleox is a joint venture established by bp, Castleton Commodities International LLC (CCI), Koch Energy Services, Macquarie Group, Mercuria Energy America, and Shell Energy North America (US), L.P. Eleox operates a distributed ledger technology platform addressing operational inefficiencies in natural gas post-trade processes.

