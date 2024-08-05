Elemental Advanced Materials Announces Strategic Leadership Changes with Key Appointments

Rob Van Paasschen Joins as Senior Vice President of Finance; Co-Founder Ian Bishop to Focus on Strategy Initiatives

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Elemental Advanced Materials, a leading provider of sustainably produced graphene, carbon nano onions, and hydrogen, is excited to announce two strategic leadership changes to enhance its focus on growth and innovation.





Rob Van Paasschen has been appointed as Senior Vice President of Finance. In this role, he will oversee financial strategy and operations, further strengthening Elemental’s financial infrastructure. Van Paasschen brings over 15 years of experience in financial management and strategic planning, with a proven track record of driving growth and profitability across various industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Rob to Elemental,” said David Hudson, CEO of Elemental. “His finance expertise will be instrumental as we expand our market presence in the advanced materials space.”

Additionally, Ian Bishop, who has been a cornerstone of Elemental’s leadership as the co-founder, president, and CFO, is transitioning to the role of Director of Strategy. In this new position, Bishop will focus on developing and advancing Elemental’s commercial and strategic interests, ensuring the company remains a leader in advanced materials. Bishop will remain on the company’s board of directors.

“This is an exciting time for Elemental,” said Ian Bishop. “I look forward to further developing our strategic initiatives and driving our vision for sustainable innovation.”

These leadership changes come at a pivotal time for Elemental, as the company continues to innovate and expand its product offerings through its patented, single-step process that produces high-purity graphene, carbon nano onions, and hydrogen from waste materials. To learn more about the company, please visit www.elementaladm.com.

About Elemental Advanced Materials

Based in Houston, Elemental Advanced Materials is a leading provider of high-quality graphene, cutting-edge carbon nanomaterials, and sustainable hydrogen. The company specializes in the synthesis and commercialization of innovative solutions for various industrial applications. With a focus on quality, reliability, and CO 2 e neutral processes, the company is dedicated to shaping the future through transformative advancements in nanocarbons. For more information, please visit www.elementaladm.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries

Ian Bishop



info@elementaladm.com