Element Unveils AVITI24™ Innovation Roadmap Ahead of the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology (AGBT) 2025 Annual Meeting

The “High Dimensional Biology Unlocked” webinar showcases initial users and application of the first ever natively paired spatial multiomic platform

Company to present five abstracts at the 2025 annual AGBT conference highlighting AVITI24’s capacity to unlock complex biological insights

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc., a company democratizing access to advanced life science solutions, today announced the Innovation Roadmap for AVITI24,™ the world's first natively paired spatial multiomic solution. The roadmap is being unveiled during an exclusive webinar, titled “High Dimensional Biology Unlocked,” and spearheads Element’s attendance at AGBT 2025 in Marco Island, Florida from February 23-26.

The webinar will be broadcast during two sessions today (9–10AM PT and 3–4PM PT) and explores first-user case studies, and new upgrades to the AVITI24 platform that are delivering the scalable, unified multi-dimensional data that has long eluded researchers, and will accelerate the pace of scientific discoveries and ultimately successful drug development. They include:

H1 2025

Expanded Panel Content including two new curated and validated Teton™ panels for broader applications in human immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

including two new curated and validated Teton™ panels for broader applications in human immuno-oncology and neuroscience. Flexible Protein Customization with both a full custom Teton add-on allowing users to profile up to 88 proteins of their choice, or a combination of mini-Teton panels offering a pre-designed set of 24 target probes each.

with both a full custom Teton add-on allowing users to profile up to 88 proteins of their choice, or a combination of mini-Teton panels offering a pre-designed set of 24 target probes each. Expanded Sample Compatibility with new protocols for cell suspensions for analysis of a broad range of sample types, including PBMCs, T cells, B cells, and bone marrow mononuclear cells.

with new protocols for cell suspensions for analysis of a broad range of sample types, including PBMCs, T cells, B cells, and bone marrow mononuclear cells. Increased Scale through 48-well consumable slide kit that performs profiling in under 24 hours, provides a unified data type to support AI-driven drug discovery, and where each well accommodates thousands of cells.

H2 2025

Direct in Sample Sequencing for a variety of new use cases, including completely library-prep free, unbiased whole transcriptome, and targeted RNA sequencing.

for a variety of new use cases, including completely library-prep free, unbiased whole transcriptome, and targeted RNA sequencing. Custom Workflow Designer includes modules to support optical pooled screens and allows for custom protein compatibility.

"AVITI24 is a groundbreaking leap in scientific innovation, designed to bridge the gap between biology and data science to make a meaningful impact on the future of healthcare. With its ability to unify multidimensional data from a single sample, this platform empowers researchers and lays the future foundation that will drive actionable precision medicine. It’s not just an instrument—it’s the future of biology, built to meet the iterative pace of today’s AI-driven world," said Michael Previte, PhD, Chief Technology Officer and co-founder of Element Biosciences.

Element will present new research from the AVITI24 platform across several scheduled sessions at AGBT. Attendees can meet the Element team in Lanai Suite #189. Learn more about our AGBT abstract presentations on our website.

Podium Presentation at Calusa Ballroom 1-7

Monday, February 24, 11:25AM – 11:45AM ET

Title: Automated high-plex protein detection in cells for mapping drug response in a model system

Speaker: Tyler Lopez, PhD, Associate Director of Biochemistry at Element Biosciences

In-Suite Talks in Lanai Suite #189

Monday, February 24 from 8 – 9 AM ET

Title: Systematic analysis of the impact of short tandem repeats on gene expression

Speaker: Alon Goren, PhD, Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego

Title: Natively integrating hybrid selection technology into the sequencing process and validating over a range of target panel sizes

Speaker: June Zhao, PhD, Senior Director, Applications at Element Biosciences.

Tuesday, February 25 from 8 – 9 AM ET

Title: Unraveling TKI Resistance in NSCLC Cells via RNA, Protein, and Morphological Responses with AVITI24

Speaker: Vivian Dien, PhD, Staff Scientist, Biochemistry, at Element Biosciences

Title: Advancements in In Vitro Sequencing: Automated, High-Throughput Insights into Cellular Dynamics and Gene Function

Speaker: Pedro Belda Ferre, PhD, Senior Scientist, Applications, at Element Biosciences

To learn more about AVITI24, register for the webinar or book a meeting at AGBT via calendly.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is a life science company democratizing access to advanced biological tools, driving impactful discoveries to benefit humanity. Through innovating every fundamental element of a biological assay system, Element empowers customers with affordable, high-quality data and an improved user experience, which in turn will accelerate scientific discoveries. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

