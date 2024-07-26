Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership...
Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and Q&A session at the KeyBanc Capital Markets’ Technology Leadership Forum in Vail, Colorado on Monday, August 5, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. MDT.


A live audio webcast of the discussion and replay will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com

