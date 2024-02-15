Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Bank of America 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. ET.





A live webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:



Varun Gokarn



Senior Director, Strategy and Finance



Element Solutions Inc



1-203-952-0369



IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:



Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein



Collected Strategies



1-212-379-2072



esi@collectedstrategies.com