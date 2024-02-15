Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Bank of America 2024 Global...
Business Wire

Element Solutions Inc to Participate in the Bank of America 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Bank of America 2024 Global Agriculture and Materials Conference in Fort Lauderdale, FL on Thursday, February 29, 2024 at 11:10 a.m. ET.


A live webcast of the presentation will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com

Articoli correlati

Smith Micro Schedules Teleconference to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$SMSI #SaaS--Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMSI) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter 2023 and...
Continua a leggere

Lyft CFO to Participate in Fireside Chat Hosted by Morgan Stanley

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lyft, Inc. (Nasdaq: LYFT) announced today that Erin Brewer, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a fireside...
Continua a leggere

MatSing Lens Antennas Deployed in Extenet’s Network at Gainbridge Fieldhouse Ahead of 2024 NBA All-Star Game

Business Wire Business Wire -
Full bowl 5G connectivity enabled for Indiana Pacers fans and event goersIRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MatSing, the pioneer and innovator of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php