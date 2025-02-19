Element Solutions Inc Announces Record Financial Results in 2024

Net sales of $2.46 billion, an increase of 5% on a reported basis or 4% on an organic basis from 2023

Reported net income of $245 million, compared to $118 million in 2023, an increase of 107% on a reported basis

Record Adjusted EBITDA of $535 million, compared to $482 million in 2023, an increase of 11% on a reported basis and 13% on a constant currency basis

Cash flows from operating activities of $362 million; record free cash flow of $294 million

Introduces 2025 full year financial guidance for Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $520 million to $540 million

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“Element Solutions” or the “Company”), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024.

Executive Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich commented, “ Element Solutions had an outstanding year in 2024. We produced record results, improved our portfolio and positioned the Company for longer-term outperformance. Against an inconsistent macro backdrop, we delivered 13% constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth, significantly outpacing our end-markets. We have been successful penetrating some of the fastest growing, highest value niches in the electronics consumables market, which should continue to deliver profit growth well in excess of the broader ecosystem in 2025. We have also driven margins back towards prior record levels for Element Solutions, while total volumes remained materially below their previous peaks. This supports our expectation that we can continue to deliver both solid growth from a cyclical recovery over time – in addition to the secular demand growth in electronics – and margin expansion. The anticipated closing of the Graphics business sale this quarter will improve the overall portfolio and its longer-term growth rate, while providing significant flexibility on the balance sheet for long-term, value accretive capital allocation. More than just a good year behind us, our results in 2024 provide conviction in future value creation.”

Mr. Gliklich continued, “ Expectations for 2025 suggest a demand environment similar to 2024. The industrial markets are not seen to be recovering, and an acceleration in the overall electronics industry is uncertain. However, the growth niches within our markets and the execution that delivered our performance in 2024 should remain on track. Demand continues to grow in high-performance computing and data storage applications. We continue to extend our penetration of the EV market with our differentiated power electronics solutions, and we expect market growth and our share gains in high-value semiconductor markets to continue. The two major non-operational impacts we expect on year-over-year adjusted EBITDA in 2025 are a reduction of approximately $30 million from the sale of the Graphics business and an anticipated translational foreign exchange impact from a stronger US dollar of $15 million based on rates at the end of January. At the midpoint, our full year 2025 adjusted EBITDA guidance range would translate to 8% growth without those two impacts. This would be strong growth in light of expected market conditions. We also expect opportunities this year to deploy our balance sheet capacity and deliver growth in per share earnings beyond what is reflected in our full year outlook. We have momentum, opportunity and, most importantly, a high-performing team enthusiastic about delivering on our compelling multi-year growth potential. I am grateful for each of these, but our people chief among them.”

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights (compared with fourth quarter 2023):

Net sales on a reported basis for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $624 million, an increase of 9% over the fourth quarter of 2023. Organic net sales increased 6%. Electronics: Net sales increased 14% to $401 million. Organic net sales increased 7%. Industrial & Specialty: Net sales increased 1% to $223 million. Organic net sales increased 3%.

Fourth quarter of 2024 earnings per share (EPS) performance: GAAP diluted EPS was $0.23, as compared to $0.32 for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.35, as compared to $0.32 for the same period last year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $55 million, as compared to $77 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of 29%. Net income margin decreased by 470 basis points to 8.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2024 was $130 million, as compared to $120 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of 8%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 9%. Electronics: Adjusted EBITDA was $87 million, an increase of 11%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 11%. Industrial & Specialty: Adjusted EBITDA was $43 million, an increase of 4%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 7%. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 10 basis points to 20.8%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin decreased by 10 basis points.



Full Year 2024 Highlights (compared with full year 2023):

Net sales on a reported basis for the full year 2024 were $2.46 billion, an increase of 5% over the prior full year period. Organic net sales increased 4%. Electronics: Net sales increased 10% to $1.56 billion. Organic net sales increased 7%. Industrial & Specialty: Net sales decreased 3% to $896 million. Organic net sales decreased 1%.

Full year 2024 EPS performance: GAAP diluted EPS was $1.00, as compared to $0.48 for 2023. Adjusted EPS was $1.44, as compared to $1.29 for 2023.

Reported net income for the full year 2024 was $245 million, as compared to $118 million for 2023. Net income margin increased by 490 basis points to 10.0%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2024 was $535 million, as compared to $482 million for 2023. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 13%. Electronics: Adjusted EBITDA was $362 million, an increase of 14%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 16%. Industrial & Specialty: Adjusted EBITDA was $173 million, an increase of 5%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 8%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 110 basis points to 21.8%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 120 basis points.



2025 Guidance

For the full year 2025, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $520 million to $540 million and free cash flow conversion to be comparable year over year. In addition, the Company expects first quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA to be approximately $125 million.

Recent Developments

Portfolio Optimization - On September 1, 2024, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its flexographic printing plate business, MacDermid Graphics Solutions, for approximately $325 million. MacDermid Graphics Solutions constitutes substantially all of the Company's Graphics Solutions business. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and adjustments.

Improved Balance Sheet through Debt and Interest Rate Reduction - In October 2024, the Company completed the syndication of $1.04 billion of new term loans B-3 which resulted in an interest rate reduction of 25 basis points to SOFR plus a spread of 1.75% per annum. In connection with this repricing, the Company fully paid down its $1.14 billion term loans B-2, therefore reducing its borrowing under its credit agreement by $100 million. The net proceeds of the new term loans and cash on hand were used to prepay in full the Company's term loans B-2.

Cash Dividends - On February 12, 2025, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per outstanding share of its common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on March 17, 2025 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 3, 2025. For the full year 2024, approximately $78.2 million was returned to the Company's stockholders in the form of cash dividends.

Conference Call

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its 2024 fourth quarter and full year financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, February 19, 2025. Participants on the call will include President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin H. Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 888-510-2346 (domestic) or 646-960-0111 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 3799230. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com. A replay of the call will be available after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a leading global specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers' manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as it contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements will often contain words such as "expect," "anticipate," "project," "will," "should," "believe," "intend," "plan," "assume," "estimate," "predict," "seek," "continue," "outlook," "may," "might," "aim," "can have," "likely," "potential," "target," "hope," "goal," "priority," "guidance" or "confident" and variations of such words and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, beliefs, projections and expectations regarding the Company's position for longer-term outperformance; profit growth and margin expansion; the expected benefits of the Graphics business sale; future value creation; market trends, growth, execution and demand expectations in 2025; growth strategy in the EV and semiconductor markets; non-operational adjusted EBITDA impacts in 2025; first quarter 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA; full year 2025 guidance for adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA growth, and free cash flow conversion; opportunities to deploy balance sheet capacity; and growth in adjusted earnings per share beyond full year guidance. These projections and statements are based on management's estimates, assumptions or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Such projections and statements are based on the assessment of information available as of the current date, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to provide any further updates. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying estimates, assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict and other hostilities in the Middle-East as well as actions in response thereto and their impact on market conditions and the global economy; tariffs and other changes in trade policy in the U.S. and other countries; capital requirements and need for and availability of financing; the impact of government regulations on our ability to conduct operations; the impact of changes to privacy, cybersecurity, environmental, global trade, tax and other governmental regulations; impairments, including those on goodwill and other intangible assets; price volatility and cost environment; inflation and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; our liquidity, cash flows and capital allocation; funding sources and capital expenditures; outstanding debt and debt leverage ratio; shares repurchases; debt and/or equity issuance or retirement; expected returns to stockholders; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, refinancings, impairments and other unusual items, including the Company's ability to integrate and obtain the anticipated benefits, results and synergies from these items or other related strategic initiatives. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to vary is, or will be, included in the Company's periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 624.2 $ 573.4 $ 2,456.9 $ 2,333.2 Cost of sales 368.2 353.1 1,421.2 1,414.7 Gross profit 256.0 220.3 1,035.7 918.5 Operating expenses: Selling, technical, general and administrative 166.7 151.0 628.8 596.8 Research and development 14.4 13.8 63.0 68.1 Goodwill impairment — — — 80.0 Total operating expenses 181.1 164.8 691.8 744.9 Operating profit 74.9 55.5 343.9 173.6 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (13.9 ) (12.3 ) (56.3 ) (49.3 ) Foreign exchange gains (losses) 1.1 (0.7 ) 25.1 7.9 Other income (expense), net 4.7 (4.9 ) (25.0 ) (3.1 ) Total other expense (8.1 ) (17.9 ) (56.2 ) (44.5 ) Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 66.8 37.6 287.7 129.1 Income tax (expense) benefit (12.0 ) 40.4 (44.8 ) (13.0 ) Net income from continuing operations 54.8 78.0 242.9 116.1 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (0.8 ) 1.6 2.1 Net income 54.8 77.2 244.5 118.2 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (0.1 ) (0.1 ) (0.3 ) (0.1 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 54.7 $ 77.1 $ 244.2 $ 118.1 Earnings per share Basic from continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 1.00 $ 0.48 Basic from discontinued operations — — 0.01 0.01 Basic attributable to common stockholders $ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 1.01 $ 0.49 Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 1.00 $ 0.48 Diluted from discontinued operations — — 0.01 0.01 Diluted attributable to common stockholders $ 0.23 $ 0.32 $ 1.01 $ 0.49 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 242.2 241.5 242.1 241.4 Diluted 242.7 241.9 242.6 241.8

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, (dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 359.4 $ 289.3 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $10.3 and $12.6 at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively 439.6 461.8 Inventories 246.2 298.9 Prepaid expenses 22.7 32.5 Other current assets 136.9 115.0 Current assets held for sale 65.2 — Total current assets 1,270.0 1,197.5 Property, plant and equipment, net 276.8 296.9 Goodwill 2,132.0 2,336.7 Intangible assets, net 732.0 879.3 Deferred income tax assets 133.3 120.5 Other assets 140.9 143.2 Non-current assets held for sale 188.9 — Total assets $ 4,873.9 $ 4,974.1 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Accounts payable $ 121.3 $ 140.6 Current installments of long-term debt 10.4 11.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 229.3 217.3 Current liabilities held for sale 18.7 — Total current liabilities 379.7 369.4 Debt 1,813.6 1,921.0 Pension and post-retirement benefits 22.2 28.1 Deferred income tax liabilities 93.9 108.9 Other liabilities 152.6 202.4 Non-current liabilities held for sale 13.5 — Total liabilities 2,475.5 2,629.8 Stockholders' equity Common stock, 400.0 shares authorized (2024: 267.2 shares issued; 2023: 266.2 shares issued) 2.7 2.7 Additional paid-in capital 4,214.1 4,196.9 Treasury stock (2024: 25.0 shares; 2023: 24.6 shares) (349.5 ) (341.9 ) Accumulated deficit (1,017.1 ) (1,183.3 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (467.2 ) (345.9 ) Total stockholders' equity 2,383.0 2,328.5 Non-controlling interests 15.4 15.8 Total equity 2,398.4 2,344.3 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 4,873.9 $ 4,974.1

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY FY Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 56.0 $ 93.3 $ 40.4 $ 54.8 $ 244.5 $ 118.2 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 1.6 — — 1.6 2.1 Net income from continuing operations 56.0 91.7 40.4 54.8 242.9 116.1 Reconciliation of net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 40.3 40.1 39.4 37.8 157.6 166.7 Deferred income taxes (5.4 ) (37.4 ) 9.2 (5.6 ) (39.2 ) (69.9 ) Foreign exchange (gains) losses (7.8 ) (4.7 ) (12.4 ) 0.5 (24.4 ) (10.6 ) Incentive stock compensation 4.1 3.6 3.8 3.3 14.8 9.4 Goodwill impairment — — — — — 80.0 Other, net 3.7 1.3 13.6 4.3 22.9 42.2 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (4.8 ) (27.4 ) (12.2 ) 14.5 (29.9 ) (6.8 ) Inventories (23.9 ) (20.1 ) 22.6 29.2 7.8 (9.5 ) Accounts payable 0.7 14.3 (15.1 ) (0.9 ) (1.0 ) 0.3 Accrued expenses (14.5 ) 13.5 18.9 15.1 33.0 9.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6.7 (9.3 ) (0.9 ) (0.7 ) (4.2 ) 1.9 Other assets and liabilities 3.1 1.0 (8.8 ) (13.6 ) (18.3 ) 3.9 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 58.2 66.6 98.5 138.7 362.0 333.6 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (19.0 ) (14.5 ) (12.6 ) (22.3 ) (68.4 ) (52.7 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — — — — — 1.4 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (3.9 ) — — — (3.9 ) (214.8 ) Other, net — (6.4 ) — 4.9 (1.5 ) 15.9 Net cash flows used in investing activities (22.9 ) (20.9 ) (12.6 ) (17.4 ) (73.8 ) (250.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt proceeds, net of discount — — — 1,040.1 1,040.1 1,297.1 Repayments of borrowings (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (2.8 ) (1,144.0 ) (1,152.6 ) (1,264.1 ) Dividends (20.0 ) (19.4 ) (19.4 ) (19.4 ) (78.2 ) (77.4 ) Payment of financing fees (2.1 ) — — (1.1 ) (3.2 ) (6.3 ) Other, net (7.7 ) 0.9 (6.0 ) 0.1 (12.7 ) (8.0 ) Net cash flows used in financing activities (32.7 ) (21.4 ) (28.2 ) (124.3 ) (206.6 ) (58.7 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — 1.6 — — 1.6 2.2 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5.6 ) (2.9 ) 9.0 (13.6 ) (13.1 ) (3.2 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (3.0 ) 23.0 66.7 (16.6 ) 70.1 23.7 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 289.3 286.3 309.3 376.0 289.3 265.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 286.3 $ 309.3 $ 376.0 $ 359.4 $ 359.4 $ 289.3 Supplemental disclosure information of continuing operations: Cash paid for interest $ 24.2 $ 8.4 $ 24.3 $ 7.9 $ 64.8 $ 56.1 Cash paid for income taxes $ 14.2 $ 25.3 $ 21.3 $ 26.4 $ 87.2 $ 73.7

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) I. SUMMARY RESULTS Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2024 2023 Reported Constant

Currency Organic 2024 2023 Reported Constant

Currency Organic Net Sales Electronics $ 401.4 $ 352.3 14 % 14 % 7 % $ 1,561.4 $ 1,414.7 10 % 12 % 7 % Industrial & Specialty 222.8 221.1 1 % 3 % 3 % 895.5 918.5 (3 )% (1 )% (1 )% Total $ 624.2 $ 573.4 9 % 10 % 6 % $ 2,456.9 $ 2,333.2 5 % 7 % 4 % Net Income Total $ 54.8 $ 77.2 (29 )% $ 244.5 $ 118.2 107 % Adjusted EBITDA Electronics $ 86.8 $ 78.3 11 % 11 % $ 361.5 $ 317.7 14 % 16 % Industrial & Specialty 43.1 41.5 4 % 7 % 173.2 164.6 5 % 8 % Total $ 129.9 $ 119.8 8 % 9 % $ 534.7 $ 482.3 11 % 13 %

Three Months Ended

December 31, Constant Currency Twelve Months Ended

December 31, Constant Currency 2024 2023 Change 2024 Change 2024 2023 Change 2024 Change Net Income Margin Total 8.8% 13.5% (470)bps 10.0% 5.1% 490bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin Electronics 21.6% 22.2% (60)bps 21.6% (60)bps 23.1% 22.5% 60bps 23.3% 80bps Industrial & Specialty 19.4% 18.8% 60bps 19.5% 70bps 19.3% 17.9% 140bps 19.5% 160bps Total 20.8% 20.9% (10)bps 20.8% (10)bps 21.8% 20.7% 110bps 21.9% 120bps

II. CAPITAL STRUCTURE (dollars in millions) Maturity Interest Rate December 31, 2024 Instrument Term Loans (1 ) 12/18/2030 SOFR plus 1.75% $ 1,038.8 Total First Lien Debt 1,038.8 Senior Notes due 2028 9/1/2028 3.875% 800.0 Total Debt 1,838.8 Cash Balance 359.4 Net Debt $ 1,479.4 Adjusted Shares Outstanding (2 ) 244.5 Market Capitalization (3 ) $ 6,217.6 Total Capitalization $ 7,697.0

(1) Element Solutions swapped its floating term loan rate to a fixed rate for all of its outstanding term loans through the use of interest rate swaps and cross-currency swaps which mature in January 2025 or December 2028, as applicable. At December 31, 2024, 100% of the Company's debt was fixed. (2) See " Adjusted Common Shares Outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023" following the footnotes under the "Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)" reconciliation table below. (3) Based on the closing price of the shares of Element Solutions of $25.43 at December 31, 2024.

III. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest expense $ 16.6 $ 15.4 $ 67.5 $ 58.9 Interest paid 7.9 7.4 64.8 56.1 Income tax expense (benefit) 12.0 (40.4 ) 44.8 13.0 Income taxes paid 26.4 24.7 87.2 73.7 Capital expenditures 22.3 16.4 68.4 52.7 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — — — 1.4

IV. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION 2024 2023 (dollars in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net Sales Electronics $ 349.2 $ 391.7 $ 419.1 $ 401.4 $ 339.6 $ 355.8 $ 367.0 $ 352.3 Industrial & Specialty 225.8 221.0 225.9 222.8 234.8 230.3 232.3 221.1 Total $ 575.0 $ 612.7 $ 645.0 $ 624.2 $ 574.4 $ 586.1 $ 599.3 $ 573.4 Net Income (Loss) Total $ 56.0 $ 93.3 $ 40.4 $ 54.8 $ 43.0 $ 29.7 $ (31.7 ) $ 77.2 Adjusted EBITDA Electronics $ 83.9 $ 92.2 $ 98.6 $ 86.8 $ 72.7 $ 76.3 $ 90.4 $ 78.3 Industrial & Specialty 43.1 42.9 44.1 43.1 39.6 39.8 43.7 41.5 Total $ 127.0 $ 135.1 $ 142.7 $ 129.9 $ 112.3 $ 116.1 $ 134.1 $ 119.8

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Vice President, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com