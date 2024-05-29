Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc Announces Participation in Electronics-Focused Conferences in June
Business Wire

Element Solutions Inc Announces Participation in Electronics-Focused Conferences in June

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) announced today that Benjamin Gliklich, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in investor events in June 2024:


  • The Mizuho Technology Conference on June 12th in New York City where Mr. Gliklich will participate in a fireside chat at 9:55 am with semiconductor analyst Vijay Rakesh and chemicals analyst John Roberts in addition to one-on-one meetings.
  • CL King’s Advanced Electronics Seminar “Tool Kit for Next Generation Electronics” on June 17th where he will participate in a virtual fireside chat with analyst David Silver at 12:30 pm.
  • A webcast Electronics Q&A session on June 18th at 12:30 pm alongside other leaders from Element Solutions’ Electronics segment, hosted by BofA Securities Chemicals analyst Steve Byrne and Semiconductor analyst Vivek Arya following an investor tour of an ESI R&D site in Piscataway, NJ.

Dial-in details for the fireside chats and copies of any slides related to the presentations will be made available in the Investors section of www.elementsolutionsinc.com closer to the events.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com

Articoli correlati

ETT I iByond™️ and Oicintra Group Unveil Groundbreaking $3.9 Billion Joint Venture to Transform the Energy Sector

Business Wire Business Wire -
Dynamic Partnership Set to Ignite Innovation, Efficiency, and Market Expansion in the Energy-related industries of the evolving Ai platform...
Continua a leggere

Lattice Sentry Wins 2024 Fortress Cyber Security Award

Business Wire Business Wire -
HILLSBORO, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$LSCC #FPGA--Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, today announced that the Lattice Sentry™ solution...
Continua a leggere

agilon health to Participate at 44th Annual William Blair Growth Stock Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities,...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php