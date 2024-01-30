Home Business Wire Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year...
Business Wire

Element Solutions Inc Announces Date for 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Release

di Business Wire

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) (“Element Solutions”) announced today that it intends to release its 2023 fourth quarter and full year financial results after the market close on Tuesday, Feb 20, 2024.


Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Wednesday, Feb 21, 2024. Participants on the call will include Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin, Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich and Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 888-510-2346 (domestic) or 646-960-0111 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 3799230. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

A replay of the call will be available shortly after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions Inc

Element Solutions Inc is a leading specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy. More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations Contact:

Varun Gokarn

Senior Director, Strategy and Finance

Element Solutions Inc

1-203-952-0369

IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media Contact:

Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein

Collected Strategies

1-212-379-2072

esi@collectedstrategies.com

Articoli correlati

Juniper Networks Reports Preliminary Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Juniper Networks (NYSE: JNPR), a leader in secure, AI-Native networks, today reported preliminary financial results for the...
Continua a leggere

Zapata AI to Host Virtual Analyst and Investor Webinar on February 8, 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
Webinar will detail how Zapata AI’s quantum techniques for generative AI can help enterprises solve complex industrial-scale problems.BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zapata...
Continua a leggere

Atkore Inc. Initiates Quarterly Dividend

Business Wire Business Wire -
HARVEY, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Board of Directors of Atkore Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ATKR), a leading manufacturer of electrical products...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php