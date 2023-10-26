Element Solutions Inc Announces 2023 Third Quarter Financial Results

Net sales of $599 million, a decrease of 3% from the third quarter last year on a reported basis and organic basis

GAAP diluted loss per share of $0.13, inclusive of a $0.33 negative impact from Graphics Solutions’ goodwill impairment

Reported net loss of $32 million, as compared to net income of $53 million in the same period last year

Adjusted EPS of $0.36

Adjusted EBITDA of $134 million, an increase of 2% from the third quarter of last year on a constant currency basis

Third quarter 2023 cash from operating activities of $87 million and free cash flow of $75 million

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) ("Element Solutions" or the "Company"), a global and diversified specialty chemicals company, today announced its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023.





Executive Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich said, “ Element Solutions reported strong sequential adjusted EBITDA growth this quarter driven by a recovery in electronics and increasing margins, in line with our expectation for meaningful improvement against the first half of 2023. With our ongoing focus on operational excellence and accelerated customer activity for next-generation handset production, we experienced a stronger than expected third quarter. Our industrial performance was consistent with the first half despite changing demand dynamics across regions and end-markets. Cash flow generation remains strong, and we are on track to deliver leverage below 3.5 times by year end.”

Mr. Gliklich continued, “ Heading into the fourth quarter, we expect to see a typical seasonal slowdown in electronics. An incremental foreign exchange headwind since our prior guidance and a shift in order patterns from our semiconductor customers due to our ViaForm transaction earlier in the year account for a modest reduction in our full year 2023 outlook. We see an uncertain macro environment given ongoing industrial weakness in Europe and China and the UAW strike, but solid execution around cost recovery and durable secular growth in key portions of our business, such as electric vehicles and advanced packaging applications, should deliver year-over-year growth in the fourth quarter. This should not change as we enter 2024, and, with the electronics market recovering, we are optimistic about our trajectory.”

Third Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared with third quarter 2022)

Net sales on a reported basis for the third quarter of 2023 were $599 million, a decrease of 3% over the third quarter of 2022. Organic net sales decreased 3%. Electronics: Net sales decreased 6% to $367 million. Organic net sales decreased 5%. Industrial & Specialty: Net sales increased 1% to $232 million. Organic net sales decreased 1%.

Third quarter of 2023 earnings per share (EPS) performance: GAAP diluted loss per share was $0.13 for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to earnings per share of $0.22 for the third quarter of 2022. Adjusted EPS was $0.36 for the third quarter of 2023 and 2022, respectively.

Reported net loss was $32 million for the third quarter of 2023 as compared to net income of $53 million for the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2023 was $134 million, relatively flat when compared to the third quarter of 2022. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 2%. Electronics: Adjusted EBITDA was $90 million, a decrease of 1%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 1%. Industrial & Specialty: Adjusted EBITDA was $44 million, an increase of 3%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 2%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased 80 basis points to 22.4% on a reported basis. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin increased 110 basis points.



Updated 2023 Guidance

The Company expects full year 2023 adjusted EBITDA of approximately $485 million, adjusted EPS of approximately $1.30 and free cash flow of approximately $265 million.

Graphics Solutions Goodwill Impairment

During the third quarter of 2023, the Company conducted an interim goodwill impairment test on its Graphics Solutions reporting unit which resulted in an $80.0 million impairment charge to reduce the carrying value of this reporting unit to its estimated fair value. This impairment charge was primarily driven by the reduction of the expected future cash flows for the business due to profit margin pressures from raw material inflation across the packaging supply chain, the recent loss of a significant newspaper customer and a higher weighted average cost of capital (WACC) as compared to the assumptions used by the Company for its 2022 annual goodwill impairment test. This charge is a non-cash expense and is not tax deductible.

Conference Call

Element Solutions will host a webcast/dial-in conference call to discuss its 2023 third quarter financial results at 8:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Participants on the call will include President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich, Chief Financial Officer Carey J. Dorman and Executive Chairman Sir Martin E. Franklin.

To listen to the call by telephone, please dial 888-510-2346 (domestic) or 646-960-0111 (international) and provide the Conference ID: 3799230. The call will be simultaneously webcast at www.elementsolutionsinc.com. A replay of the call will be available after completion of the live call at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc is a leading global specialty chemicals company whose businesses supply a broad range of solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. Developed in multi-step technological processes, these innovative solutions enable customers’ manufacturing processes in several key industries, including consumer electronics, power electronics, semiconductor fabrication, communications and data storage infrastructure, automotive systems, industrial surface finishing, consumer packaging and offshore energy.

More information about the Company is available at www.elementsolutionsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release is intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 as it contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements will often contain words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “intend,” “plan,” “assume,” “estimate,” “predict,” “seek,” “continue,” “outlook,” “may,” “might,” “aim,” “can have,” “likely,” “potential,” “target,” “hope,” “goal,” “priority,” “guidance” or “confident” and variations of such words and similar expressions. Examples of forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements, beliefs, projections and expectations regarding meaningful improvements against the first half of 2023; focus on commercial excellence; accelerated customer activity for next-generation handset production; changing demand dynamics across regions and end-markets impacting the Company’s industrial performance; cash flow generation; delivering leverage below 3.5 times by year end; seasonal slowdown in the fourth quarter in electronics; impacts of incremental foreign exchange headwind and order patterns from the Company’s semiconductor customers; overall macro environment; execution and secular growth in key portions of the Company’s business delivering growth in the fourth quarter and into 2024; electronics market recovery; the Company’s trajectory; and full-year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. These projections and statements are based on management’s estimates, assumptions or expectations with respect to future events and financial performance, and are believed to be reasonable, though are inherently uncertain and difficult to predict. Such projections and statements are based on the assessment of information available as of the current date, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to provide any further updates. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied in these forward-looking statements if one or more of the underlying estimates, assumptions or expectations prove to be inaccurate or are unrealized. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the continuing economic impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and its variants on the global economy, the Company’s business, financial results, customers, suppliers, vendors and/or stock price, including the impact of related governmental responses, the efficacy of vaccines and treatments targeting COVID-19 and/or its variants; the general impact of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the evolving nature of the conflicts in the Middle East on economic activity, including financial market instability and disruption of global supply chains, and on the Company’s customers, employees, suppliers, vendors and other stakeholders; inflation and fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; business and management strategies; outstanding debt and debt leverage ratio; shares repurchases; debt and/or equity issuance or retirement; returns to stockholders; and the impact of acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, refinancings, impairments and other unusual items, including the Company’s ability to integrate and obtain the anticipated benefits, results and synergies from these items or other related strategic initiatives. Additional information concerning these and other factors that could cause actual results to vary is, or will be, included in the Company’s periodic and other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Certain information contained in this release is based on historical results and forecasts provided in connection with the ViaForm® and Kuprion transactions. Use of different methods for preparing, calculating or presenting such information may lead to different results and such differences may be material. While the Company believes this information is reliable and appropriate, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this information.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 599.3 $ 618.5 $ 1,759.8 $ 1,975.6 Cost of sales 357.4 396.6 1,061.6 1,240.9 Gross profit 241.9 221.9 698.2 734.7 Operating expenses: Selling, technical, general and administrative 149.9 131.4 445.8 431.3 Research and development 12.9 11.3 54.3 38.2 Goodwill impairment 80.0 — 80.0 — Total operating expenses 242.8 142.7 580.1 469.5 Operating (loss) profit (0.9 ) 79.2 118.1 265.2 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (13.3 ) (12.3 ) (37.0 ) (39.6 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (5.3 ) 0.9 8.6 2.9 Other income, net 3.1 2.0 1.8 5.2 Total other expense (15.5 ) (9.4 ) (26.6 ) (31.5 ) (Loss) income before income taxes and non-controlling interests (16.4 ) 69.8 91.5 233.7 Income tax expense (15.3 ) (16.5 ) (53.4 ) (60.4 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (31.7 ) 53.3 38.1 173.3 Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — 2.9 1.8 Net (loss) income (31.7 ) 53.3 41.0 175.1 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (0.1 ) (0.1 ) — (0.6 ) Net (loss) income attributable to common stockholders $ (31.8 ) $ 53.2 $ 41.0 $ 174.5 (Loss) earnings per share Basic from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.70 Basic from discontinued operations — — 0.01 0.01 Basic attributable to common stockholders $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.71 Diluted from continuing operations $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.16 $ 0.70 Diluted from discontinued operations — — 0.01 0.01 Diluted attributable to common stockholders $ (0.13 ) $ 0.22 $ 0.17 $ 0.71 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 241.5 244.7 241.4 246.4 Diluted 241.5 245.0 241.8 247.2

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 329.6 $ 265.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $14.0 and $14.4 at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 449.5 455.8 Inventories 322.8 290.7 Prepaid expenses 31.3 38.5 Other current assets 166.3 138.1 Total current assets 1,299.5 1,188.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 279.2 277.2 Goodwill 2,281.5 2,412.8 Intangible assets, net 889.6 805.5 Deferred income tax assets 49.8 51.5 Other assets 169.2 168.0 Total assets $ 4,968.8 $ 4,903.7 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 143.8 $ 132.2 Current installments of long-term debt 11.5 11.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 221.4 200.7 Total current liabilities 376.7 344.4 Debt 2,027.8 1,883.8 Pension and post-retirement benefits 34.6 36.7 Deferred income tax liabilities 104.4 121.2 Other liabilities 179.1 168.5 Total liabilities 2,722.6 2,554.6 Stockholders’ equity Common stock: 400.0 shares authorized (2023: 266.2 shares issued; 2022: 265.1 shares issued) 2.7 2.7 Additional paid-in capital 4,197.7 4,185.9 Treasury stock (2023: 24.6 shares; 2022: 24.3 shares) (341.9 ) (334.2 ) Accumulated deficit (1,241.2 ) (1,223.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (387.1 ) (298.1 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,230.2 2,332.5 Non-controlling interests 16.0 16.6 Total equity 2,246.2 2,349.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,968.8 $ 4,903.7

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions) September 30, 2023 June 30, 2023 March 31,



2023 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (31.7 ) $ 29.7 $ 43.0 $ 41.0 $ 175.1 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — 2.9 — 2.9 1.8 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (31.7 ) 26.8 43.0 38.1 173.3 Reconciliation of net (loss) income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 44.5 41.1 39.1 124.7 122.0 Deferred income taxes (10.6 ) 2.9 (0.4 ) (8.1 ) 3.9 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 5.6 (8.8 ) (7.3 ) (10.5 ) (1.0 ) Incentive stock compensation 2.9 3.3 4.4 10.6 12.8 Goodwill impairment 80.0 — — 80.0 — Other, net 2.3 21.3 2.2 25.8 10.7 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6.2 ) 2.2 (2.6 ) (6.6 ) (23.3 ) Inventories 2.4 (10.5 ) (29.1 ) (37.2 ) (63.1 ) Accounts payable 2.8 (8.1 ) 18.6 13.3 32.1 Accrued expenses 3.9 10.4 (22.3 ) (8.0 ) (47.9 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1.4 (0.7 ) 2.7 3.4 (22.0 ) Other assets and liabilities (9.9 ) 1.0 5.2 (3.7 ) (2.1 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 87.4 80.9 53.5 221.8 195.4 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (13.4 ) (13.8 ) (9.1 ) (36.3 ) (32.8 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.9 — 0.5 1.4 3.4 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (0.3 ) (188.3 ) — (188.6 ) (22.6 ) Other, net 0.3 — (3.0 ) (2.7 ) (9.9 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (12.5 ) (202.1 ) (11.6 ) (226.2 ) (61.9 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt proceeds — 150.0 — 150.0 — Repayments of borrowings (2.8 ) (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (8.6 ) (11.9 ) Repurchases of common stock — — — — (113.5 ) Dividends (19.4 ) (19.3 ) (19.4 ) (58.1 ) (59.2 ) Payment of financing fees (0.3 ) (0.7 ) — (1.0 ) — Other, net (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (7.2 ) (7.7 ) (27.0 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (22.7 ) 126.8 (29.5 ) 74.6 (211.6 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities of discontinued operations — 2.9 — 2.9 1.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (5.0 ) (5.1 ) 1.0 (9.1 ) (19.8 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 47.2 3.4 13.4 64.0 (96.1 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 282.4 279.0 265.6 265.6 330.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 329.6 $ 282.4 $ 279.0 $ 329.6 $ 234.0

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) I. SEGMENT RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Reported Constant Currency Organic 2023 2022 Reported Constant Currency Organic Net sales Electronics $ 367.0 $ 389.4 (6)% (5)% (5)% $ 1,062.4 $ 1,271.8 (16)% (14)% (8)% Industrial & Specialty 232.3 229.1 1% (1)% (1)% 697.4 703.8 (1)% 0% 0% Total $ 599.3 $ 618.5 (3)% (3)% (3)% $ 1,759.8 $ 1,975.6 (11)% (9)% (6)% Adjusted EBITDA Electronics $ 90.4 $ 90.9 (1)% 1% $ 239.4 $ 293.0 (18)% (15)% Industrial & Specialty 43.7 42.6 3% 2% 123.1 125.7 (2)% 1% Total $ 134.1 $ 133.5 0% 2% $ 362.5 $ 418.7 (13)% (10)%

Three Months Ended September 30, Constant Currency Nine Months Ended September 30, Constant Currency 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change Adjusted EBITDA Margin Electronics 24.6% 23.3% 130bps 24.8% 150bps 22.5% 23.0% (50)bps 22.8% (20)bps Industrial & Specialty 18.9% 18.6% 30bps 19.3% 70bps 17.7% 17.9% (20)bps 17.9% 0bps Total 22.4% 21.6% 80bps 22.7% 110bps 20.6% 21.2% (60)bps 20.9% (30)bps

(1) Reflects the transfer in the first quarter of 2023 of the operational responsibility of the Company’s Films business from itsGraphics Solutions business in its Industrial & Specialty segment to its Circuitry Solutions business in its Electronics segment and the transfer of certain product lines between its Assembly Solutions business and its Semiconductor Solutions business, both of which are part of its Electronics segment. Historical information has been reclassified to reflect these changes for all periods presented.

II. CAPITAL STRUCTURE (dollars in millions) Maturity Interest Rate September 30, 2023 Instrument Term Loans A (1) 1/31/2026 SOFR plus 1.75% $ 150.0 Term Loans B (1) 1/31/2026 SOFR plus 2.00% 1,105.4 Total First Lien Debt 1,255.4 Senior Notes due 2028 9/1/2028 3.875 % 800.0 Total Debt 2,055.4 Cash Balance 329.6 Net Debt $ 1,725.8 Adjusted Shares Outstanding (2) 243.9 Market Capitalization (3) $ 4,782.9 Total Capitalization $ 6,508.7

(1) Element Solutions swapped its floating term loan rate to a fixed rate for all of its outstanding term loans through the use of interest rate swaps and cross-currency swaps which mature in January 2024, January 2025 or January 2026, as applicable. At September 30, 2023, approximately 100% of the Company’s debt was fixed. (2) See “ Adjusted Common Shares Outstanding at September 30, 2023 and 2022″ following the footnotes under the “Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)” reconciliation table below. (3) Based on the closing price of the shares of Element Solutions of $19.61 at September 29, 2023.

III. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest expense $ 15.7 $ 13.1 $ 43.5 $ 41.1 Interest paid 22.9 19.2 48.7 43.7 Income tax expense 15.3 16.5 53.4 60.4 Income taxes paid 17.5 14.0 49.0 45.6 Capital expenditures 13.4 11.1 36.3 32.8 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.9 — 1.4 3.4

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Element Solutions presents in this release the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted common shares outstanding, free cash flow, net debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio (including with the estimated annual benefit from the ViaForm® transaction), organic net sales growth and full year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow. The Company also evaluates and presents its results of operations on a constant currency basis.

Management internally reviews these non-GAAP measures to evaluate performance on a comparative period-to-period basis in terms of absolute performance, trends and expected future performance with respect to the Company’s business and believes that these non-GAAP measures provide investors with an additional perspective on trends and underlying operating results on a period-to-period comparable basis. The Company also believes that investors find this information helpful in understanding the ongoing performance of its operations separate from items that may have a disproportionate positive or negative impact on its financial results in any particular period or are considered to be associated with its capital structure. These non-GAAP financial measures, however, have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation from, a substitute for, or superior to, the related financial information that Element Solutions reports in accordance with GAAP. The principal limitation of these non-GAAP financial measures is that they exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s financial statements and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in calculation methods. In addition, these measures are subject to inherent limitations as they reflect the exercise of judgment by management about which items are excluded or included in determining these non-GAAP financial measures. Investors are encouraged to review the definitions and reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most comparable GAAP financial measures included in this press release, and not to rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company’s businesses.

The Company only provides the expected contribution of the ViaForm® transaction to annual adjusted EBITDA and full year 2023 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a non-GAAP basis. Reconciliations of such forward-looking non-GAAP measures to GAAP are excluded in reliance upon the exception provided by Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying, without unreasonable efforts, certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations, including adjustments that could be made for restructurings, refinancings, impairments, divestitures, integration and acquisition-related expenses, share-based compensation amounts, non-recurring, unusual or unanticipated charges, expenses or gains, adjustments to inventory and other charges reflected in reconciliations of historic numbers, the amount of which, based on historical experience, could be significant.

Contacts

Investor Relations:



Varun Gokarn



Senior Director, Strategy and Finance



Element Solutions Inc



1-203-952-0369



IR@elementsolutionsinc.com

Media:



Scott Bisang / Ed Hammond / Tali Epstein



Collected Strategies



1-212-379-2072



esi@collectedstrategies.com

