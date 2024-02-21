Element Solutions Inc Announces 2023 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial Results

2023 net sales of $2.33 billion, a decrease of 8% on a reported basis or 5% on an organic basis from 2022

2023 reported net income of $118 million, compared to $188 million in 2022, a decrease of 37% on a reported basis

2023 adjusted EBITDA of $482 million, compared to $527 million in 2022, a decrease of 8% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant currency basis

2023 cash flows from operating activities of $334 million; 2023 free cash flows of $282 million

Introduces 2024 full year financial guidance: Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $510 million and $530 million 2024 expected free cash flow in the range of $280 million to $300 million



Executive Commentary

President and Chief Executive Officer Benjamin Gliklich commented, “ Element Solutions demonstrated the resilience and quality of its businesses in a challenging 2023 for the electronics industry. We delivered on our through-the-cycle commitment to outperform our end markets, preserve profitability and generate strong cash flow. Though sales and volumes declined, through proactive cost management and prudent pricing discipline, we saw no degradation in our margins. We seized the market dislocation to enhance our value proposition in the highest end of the electronics industry with two highly strategic acquisitions. We also grew free cash flow 12%. Overall, through organic and inorganic investment, we positioned the business to benefit disproportionately from a recovery in our core markets. Fourth quarter results demonstrate that recovery is underway. Our circuitry and semiconductor businesses returned to organic growth, and overall, we delivered adjusted EBITDA growth of 11%.”

Mr. Gliklich continued, “ We have solid grounding for optimism in 2024. Inventory in our supply chains has largely cleared, and customer order activity year-to-date has improved sequentially. Smartphone units are expected to grow this year, and the semiconductor market is recovering. Additionally, our gross margins have continued to expand as input pressure has eased. We expect adjusted EBITDA for this year of between $510 million and $530 million. This represents constant currency growth of between 8% and 12%, which is even more significant given the headwinds of reversing certain variable cost actions taken in 2023. This would be a new record in adjusted EBITDA for ESI, on a constant currency basis, despite the semiconductor and smartphone markets being forecast to remain below their previous peaks. We have growing evidence that the drivers of our market growth and our ability to outperform should be durable beyond 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights (compared with fourth quarter 2022):

Net sales on a reported basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $573 million, relatively flat over the fourth quarter of 2022. Organic net sales decreased 3%. Electronics: Net sales increased 4% to $352 million. Organic net sales decreased 1%. Industrial & Specialty: Net sales decreased 6% to $221 million. Organic net sales decreased 7%.

Fourth quarter of 2023 earnings per share (EPS) performance: GAAP diluted EPS was $0.32, as compared to $0.05 for the same period last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.32, as compared to $0.29 for the same period last year.

Reported net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $77 million, as compared to $13 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 498%. Net income margin increased by 1,120 basis points to 13.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $120 million, as compared to $108 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of 11%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 11%. Electronics: Adjusted EBITDA was $78 million, an increase of 15%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 16%. Industrial & Specialty: Adjusted EBITDA was $42 million, an increase of 4%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 3%. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 210 basis points to 20.9%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 220 basis points.



Full Year 2023 Highlights (compared with full year 2022):

Net sales on a reported basis for the full year 2023 were $2.33 billion, a decrease of 8% over the prior full year period. Organic net sales decreased 5%. Electronics: Net sales decreased 12% to $1.41 billion. Organic net sales decreased 7%. Industrial & Specialty: Net sales decreased 2% to $919 million. Organic net sales decreased 2%.

Full year 2023 EPS performance: GAAP diluted EPS was $0.48, as compared to $0.75 for 2022. Adjusted EPS was $1.29, as compared to $1.41 for 2022.

Reported net income for the full year 2023 was $118 million, as compared to $188 million for 2022. Net income margin decreased by 230 basis points to 5.1%.

Adjusted EBITDA for the full year 2023 was $482 million, as compared to $527 million for 2022. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased 6%. Electronics: Adjusted EBITDA was $318 million, a decrease of 12%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA decreased 9%. Industrial & Specialty: Adjusted EBITDA was $165 million, a decrease of 1%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA increased 1%. Adjusted EBITDA margin remained relatively flat at 20.7%. On a constant currency basis, adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 20 basis points.



2024 Guidance

For the full year 2024, the Company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $510 million to $530 million and free cash flow in the range of $280 million to $300 million. In addition, the Company expects first quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $120 million to $125 million.

Recent Developments

Syndication of $1.15 Billion Term Loans and Debt Reduction – In December 2023, the Company successfully completed the syndication of $1.15 billion of new term loans B-2, which mature in December 2030. The proceeds of this transaction, together with cash on hand, were used to prepay its then existing $1.11 billion term loans B-1 and $150 million term loans A, reducing the Company’s gross debt by approximately $105 million. As a result of the swap agreements associated with the new term loans B-2, the Company’s effective interest rate was approximately 3.3% at December 31, 2023 with approximately 80% of its capital structure fixed through 2028.

Cash Dividends – On February 13, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company declared a cash dividend of $0.08 per outstanding share of its common stock. The dividend is expected to be paid on March 15, 2024 to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2024. For the full year 2023, approximately $77.4 million was returned to the Company’s stockholders in the form of cash dividends.

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net sales $ 573.4 $ 573.8 $ 2,333.2 $ 2,549.4 Cost of sales 353.1 355.8 1,414.7 1,596.7 Gross profit 220.3 218.0 918.5 952.7 Operating expenses: Selling, technical, general and administrative 151.0 147.3 596.8 578.6 Research and development 13.8 10.6 68.1 48.8 Goodwill impairment — — 80.0 — Total operating expenses 164.8 157.9 744.9 627.4 Operating profit 55.5 60.1 173.6 325.3 Other (expense) income: Interest expense, net (12.3 ) (11.6 ) (49.3 ) (51.2 ) Foreign exchange (loss) gain (0.7 ) (7.9 ) 7.9 (5.0 ) Other (expense) income, net (4.9 ) (2.3 ) (3.1 ) 2.9 Total other expense (17.9 ) (21.8 ) (44.5 ) (53.3 ) Income before income taxes and non-controlling interests 37.6 38.3 129.1 272.0 Income tax benefit (expense) 40.4 (25.4 ) (13.0 ) (85.8 ) Net income from continuing operations 78.0 12.9 116.1 186.2 (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of tax (0.8 ) — 2.1 1.8 Net income 77.2 12.9 118.2 188.0 Net income attributable to non-controlling interests (0.1 ) (0.2 ) (0.1 ) (0.8 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 77.1 $ 12.7 $ 118.1 $ 187.2 Earnings per share Basic from continuing operations $ 0.32 $ 0.05 $ 0.48 $ 0.75 Basic from discontinued operations — — 0.01 0.01 Basic attributable to common stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.05 $ 0.49 $ 0.76 Diluted from continuing operations $ 0.32 $ 0.05 $ 0.48 $ 0.75 Diluted from discontinued operations — — 0.01 0.01 Diluted attributable to common stockholders $ 0.32 $ 0.05 $ 0.49 $ 0.76 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 241.5 241.2 241.4 245.1 Diluted 241.9 241.6 241.8 245.8

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) December 31, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Assets Cash & cash equivalents $ 289.3 $ 265.6 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $12.6 and $14.4 at December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively 461.8 455.8 Inventories 298.9 290.7 Prepaid expenses 32.5 38.5 Other current assets 115.0 138.1 Total current assets 1,197.5 1,188.7 Property, plant and equipment, net 296.9 277.2 Goodwill 2,336.7 2,412.8 Intangible assets, net 879.3 805.5 Deferred income tax assets 120.5 51.5 Other assets 143.2 168.0 Total assets $ 4,974.1 $ 4,903.7 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Accounts payable $ 140.6 $ 132.2 Current installments of long-term debt 11.5 11.5 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 217.3 200.7 Total current liabilities 369.4 344.4 Debt 1,921.0 1,883.8 Pension and post-retirement benefits 28.1 36.7 Deferred income tax liabilities 108.9 121.2 Other liabilities 202.4 168.5 Total liabilities 2,629.8 2,554.6 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, 400.0 shares authorized (2023:266.2 shares issued; 2022: 265.1 shares issued) 2.7 2.7 Additional paid-in capital 4,196.9 4,185.9 Treasury stock (2023: 24.6 shares; 2022: 24.3 shares) (341.9 ) (334.2 ) Accumulated deficit (1,183.3 ) (1,223.8 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (345.9 ) (298.1 ) Total stockholders’ equity 2,328.5 2,332.5 Non-controlling interests 15.8 16.6 Total equity 2,344.3 2,349.1 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 4,974.1 $ 4,903.7

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) 2023 2022 (dollars in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FY FY Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 43.0 $ 29.7 $ (31.7 ) $ 77.2 $ 118.2 $ 188.0 Net income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax — 2.9 — (0.8 ) 2.1 1.8 Net income (loss) from continuing operations 43.0 26.8 (31.7 ) 78.0 116.1 186.2 Reconciliation of net income (loss) to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 39.1 41.1 44.5 42.0 166.7 161.3 Deferred income taxes (0.4 ) 2.9 (10.6 ) (61.8 ) (69.9 ) 15.1 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (7.3 ) (8.8 ) 5.6 (0.1 ) (10.6 ) 3.4 Incentive stock compensation 4.4 3.3 2.9 (1.2 ) 9.4 17.7 Goodwill impairment — — 80.0 — 80.0 — Other, net 2.2 21.3 2.3 16.4 42.2 11.4 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable (2.6 ) 2.2 (6.2 ) (0.2 ) (6.8 ) 6.4 Inventories (29.1 ) (10.5 ) 2.4 27.7 (9.5 ) (31.2 ) Accounts payable 18.6 (8.1 ) 2.8 (13.0 ) 0.3 (0.1 ) Accrued expenses (22.3 ) 10.4 3.9 17.9 9.9 (33.0 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2.7 (0.7 ) 1.4 (1.5 ) 1.9 (26.6 ) Other assets and liabilities 5.2 1.0 (9.9 ) 7.6 3.9 (14.7 ) Net cash flows provided by operating activities 53.5 80.9 87.4 111.8 333.6 295.9 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (9.1 ) (13.8 ) (13.4 ) (16.4 ) (52.7 ) (47.8 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment 0.5 — 0.9 — 1.4 4.8 Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (188.3 ) (0.3 ) (26.2 ) (214.8 ) (22.6 ) Other, net (3.0 ) — 0.3 18.6 15.9 (9.6 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (11.6 ) (202.1 ) (12.5 ) (24.0 ) (250.2 ) (75.2 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Debt proceeds, net of discount — 150.0 — 1,147.1 1,297.1 — Repayments of borrowings (2.9 ) (2.9 ) (2.8 ) (1,255.5 ) (1,264.1 ) (16.4 ) Repurchases of common stock — — — — — (151.0 ) Dividends (19.4 ) (19.3 ) (19.4 ) (19.3 ) (77.4 ) (78.4 ) Payment of financing fees — (0.7 ) (0.3 ) (5.3 ) (6.3 ) (1.9 ) Other, net (7.2 ) (0.3 ) (0.2 ) (0.3 ) (8.0 ) (27.9 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (29.5 ) 126.8 (22.7 ) (133.3 ) (58.7 ) (275.6 ) Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities of discontinued operations — 2.9 — (0.7 ) 2.2 1.8 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1.0 (5.1 ) (5.0 ) 5.9 (3.2 ) (11.4 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 13.4 3.4 47.2 (40.3 ) 23.7 (64.5 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 265.6 279.0 282.4 329.6 265.6 330.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 279.0 $ 282.4 $ 329.6 $ 289.3 $ 289.3 $ 265.6 Supplemental disclosure information of continuing operations: Cash paid for interest $ 21.3 $ 4.5 $ 22.9 $ 7.4 $ 56.1 $ 46.9 Cash paid for income taxes $ 12.7 $ 18.8 $ 17.5 $ 24.7 $ 73.7 $ 66.5

ELEMENT SOLUTIONS INC ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited) I. SUMMARY RESULTS (1) Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 Reported Constant



Currency Organic 2023 2022 Reported Constant



Currency Organic Net Sales Electronics $ 352.3 $ 339.4 4 % 4 % (1 )% $ 1,414.7 $ 1,611.2 (12 )% (10 )% (7 )% Industrial & Specialty 221.1 234.4 (6 )% (7 )% (7 )% 918.5 938.2 (2 )% (2 )% (2 )% Total $ 573.4 $ 573.8 0 % (1 )% (3 )% $ 2,333.2 $ 2,549.4 (8 )% (7 )% (5 )% Net Income Total $ 77.2 $ 12.9 498 % $ 118.2 $ 188.0 (37 )% Adjusted EBITDA Electronics $ 78.3 $ 67.7 15 % 16 % $ 317.7 $ 360.7 (12 )% (9 )% Industrial & Specialty 41.5 40.2 4 % 3 % 164.6 165.9 (1 )% 1 % Total $ 119.8 $ 107.9 11 % 11 % $ 482.3 $ 526.6 (8 )% (6 )%

Three Months Ended December 31, Constant Currency Twelve Months Ended December 31, Constant Currency 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change 2023 2022 Change 2023 Change Net Income Margin Total 13.5 % 2.3 % 1,120bps 5.1 % 7.4 % (230)bps Adjusted EBITDA Margin Electronics 22.2 % 20.0 % 220bps 22.3 % 230bps 22.5 % 22.4 % 10bps 22.7 % 30bps Industrial & Specialty 18.8 % 17.1 % 170bps 19.0 % 190bps 17.9 % 17.7 % 20bps 18.2 % 50bps Total 20.9 % 18.8 % 210bps 21.0 % 220bps 20.7 % 20.7 % 0bps 20.9 % 20bps

(1) Reflects the transfer in the first quarter of 2023 of the operational responsibility of the Company’s Films business from its Graphics Solutions business in its Industrial & Specialty segment to its Circuitry Solutions business in its Electronics segment and the transfer of certain product lines between its Assembly Solutions business and its Semiconductor Solutions business, both of which are part of its Electronics segment. Historical information has been reclassified to reflect these changes for all periods presented.

II. CAPITAL STRUCTURE (dollars in millions) Maturity Interest Rate December 31, 2023 Instrument Term Loans (1) 12/18/2030 SOFR plus 2.00% $ 1,150.0 Total First Lien Debt 1,150.0 Senior Notes due 2028 9/1/2028 3.875% 800.0 Total Debt 1,950.0 Cash Balance 289.3 Net Debt $ 1,660.7 Adjusted Shares Outstanding (2) 243.8 Market Capitalization (3) $ 5,641.5 Total Capitalization $ 7,302.2

(1) Element Solutions swapped its floating term loan rate to a fixed rate for all of its outstanding term loans through the use of interest rate swaps and cross-currency swaps which mature in January 2025 or December 2028, as applicable. At December 31, 2023, 100% of the Company’s debt was fixed. (2) See “ Adjusted Common Shares Outstanding at December 31, 2023 and 2022″ following the footnotes under the “Adjusted Earnings Per Share (EPS)” reconciliation table below. (3) Based on the closing price of the shares of Element Solutions of $23.14 at December 29, 2023, which was the last business day of the year.

III. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended December 31, Twelve Months Ended December 31, (dollars in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Interest expense $ 15.4 $ 12.7 $ 58.9 $ 53.8 Interest paid 7.4 3.2 56.1 46.9 Income tax (benefit) expense (40.4 ) 25.4 13.0 85.8 Income taxes paid 24.7 20.9 73.7 66.5 Capital expenditures 16.4 15.0 52.7 47.8 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment — 1.4 1.4 4.8

IV. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION 2023 2022 (dollars in millions) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Net Sales Electronics $ 339.6 $ 355.8 $ 367.0 $ 352.3 $ 441.6 $ 440.8 $ 389.4 $ 339.4 Industrial & Specialty 234.8 230.3 232.3 221.1 238.6 236.1 229.1 234.4 Total $ 574.4 $ 586.1 $ 599.3 $ 573.4 $ 680.2 $ 676.9 $ 618.5 $ 573.8 Net Income Total $ 43.0 $ 29.7 $ (31.7 ) $ 77.2 $ 56.4 $ 65.4 $ 53.3 $ 12.9 Adjusted EBITDA Electronics $ 72.7 $ 76.3 $ 90.4 $ 78.3 $ 100.9 $ 101.2 $ 90.9 $ 67.7 Industrial & Specialty 39.6 39.8 43.7 41.5 43.9 39.2 42.6 40.2 Total $ 112.3 $ 116.1 $ 134.1 $ 119.8 $ 144.8 $ 140.4 $ 133.5 $ 107.9

Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement its financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP, Element Solutions presents in this release the following non-GAAP financial measures: EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EPS, adjusted common shares outstanding, free cash flow, organic net sales growth, first quarter 2024 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, and full year 2024 guidance for adjusted EBITDA, constant currency adjusted EBITDA growth, and free cash flow.

